Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray hints at 'exciting' collaboration with leading apparel brand upon Chicago arrival

Harper Murray shared her excitement about her upcoming collaboration with a German athletic brand upon arriving in Chicago. The prominent Nebraska volleyball outside hitter player gave a glimpse of her project through her Instagram stories.

Murray is one of the most notable players of the Nebraska volleyball program. In 2024, she was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team and was the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player. She is currently preparing for her 2025 NCAA campaign.

Her first Instagram story featured her mirror selfie as she arrived in Chicago. She wrote:

“hiii chicagoooo”

Her other story included a close-up picture of several Adidas items, including a cream-colored bag, three pairs of shoes, two pairs of Adidas track pants, a pair of black slippers, and other items. Regarding the collaboration project, she mentioned:

“Some exciting things happening this weekend!! 😇 @adidas @adidasvolleyball”

Screenshots of Harper Murray's Instagram stories | Credits: IG/harpermurrayy

Harper Murray has been twice named to the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten First Team, Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and once to the AVCA All-America Second Team (2024). In her sophomore year, she led the team in kills per set (3.40) and concluded her season with impressive scores.

In 2022, she received the Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year recognition. She also won a gold medal with the U.S. Girls U19 Team in the 2022 Pan American Cup.

Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her coaching opportunity with Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly is a former indoor volleyball player and is currently the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball program. She has also previously served as an assistant coach at three teams, including Nebraska, as well as the head coach at Louisville.

She is a four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and three-time ACC Coach of the Year. During an interview with the I-80 Club, she shared her thoughts on the coaching opportunity with Nebraska volleyball.

"It's definitely been a dream job since I got into coaching. But you never really know where your path's going to go or I mean coaching is so much about timing and opportunity... I really started talking to John about it more in 2021." [5:21 onwards]

She continued:

"I talked to him about other jobs, he would just bring up you know if you want to come to Nebraska you should stay at Louisville. When he started making comments like that I started thinking well I guess this that could happen in this window of time that would work work for me."

In 2021, Busboom Kelly was named the AVCA Division I National Coach of the Year.

