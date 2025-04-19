Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray poses in blue gym fit in mirror selfie

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shared glimpses of herself in a blue gym fit in her latest mirror selfie. Murray, currently in her junior year, has been one of the program’s key athletes over the last two seasons.

During this beach volleyball season, she was instrumental in the Huskers’ 22 consecutive victories, as they concluded their campaign with a 22-3 record. The Nebraska Volleyball team is now back to practicing indoors as they gear up for the indoor season opener against Kansas on Saturday, April 26, at 7:00 PM CDT in their home arena.

With a little over a week remaining before the season opener, Harper Murray posted a picture of herself wearing an athletic outfit featuring matching cropped tank top, leggings, and a hoodie.

Take a look at the picture below, shared on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Harper Murray’s fit. Credits - IG/ harpermurrayy

The story indicated that the outfit was worn while traveling, as she captioned it, writing:

“Hiii Chicagoooo”

Since joining Nebraska Volleyball, she has earned several accomplishments during her sophomore and freshman year, including selection to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2024, All-Big Ten First Team honors in both 2023 and 2024 and the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year award in 2023.

Harper Murray makes her feelings known on Nebraska’s fanbase and support for former players

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals. Source: Getty

Harper Murray reflected on the strong support from the Nebraska fanbase, not only for current players but also for former players. During her appearance at a Pro Volleyball Federation match featuring the Omaha Supernovas few weeks ago, Murray shared her thoughts post the game, acknowledging Nebraska fans’ dedication to both the sport and ex-players, adding (1:26 onwards)

“I mean I think it's great. You can feel the love from the Nebraska former players. So I think it just goes to show the fan base and how much love they have for this sport, but also former players like Kayla [Caffey] who didn't even end their careers at Nebraska. But you know, they show them love and they're here for them. So I just think it shows a lot of love and support from the fan base.”

She further expressed her excitement on reuniting with Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause, former Huskers, representing the Omaha Supernovas.

Nebraska Volleyball’s former coach, John Cook, was also in attendance, reuniting with ex-student Murray. Notably, Cook, who was the head coach of the Huskers for 25 seasons, announced his retirement from coaching earlier in January 2025, which was not just heartbreaking news for Murray and the team, but also for Husker fans.

