Harper Murray makes her feelings known with emotional note on father’s death anniversary

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared a heartfelt note for her late father, Vada Murray. Murray's father, a University of Michigan alumnus, passed 14 years ago, back in 2011. Harper was just six years old at the time.
Ever since her father's death due to cancer, Murray has faced several tough challenges. The Nebraska outside hitter had also visited her father's grave a few months ago, after the conclusion of the regular collegiate volleyball season.
Murray shared a picture of her childhood days with her father on her Instagram handle and also expressed her love for him, stating how much she misses him after his passing. She wrote:
"14 years without you and not a day goes by where i don’t think about you. i love you"
Harper Murray's mother, Sarah, has been associated with the world of finance and currently works as a financial advisor.
Nebraska Football coach Matt Rhule shares thoughts about his first TikTok video with Harper Murray
Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coach Matt Rhule shared his thoughts about his recent viral TikTok video with Harper Murray. Notably, this was also Rhule's first TikTok endeavor.
In an interview just a few days later, Rhule shared that he was going to the training table when Murray suddenly asked him to create a TikTok video with him. Additionally, he also mentioned that his daughter, Leona, was very excited after the video and the views it got, but she eventually realized that it was all because of Murray. Rhule said (via HuskerOnline, 21:37 onwards)
"I walked in the training and Harper (Murray) was like, coach we need to do a TikTok and you know it's kind of Leona's like dad you need to do a TikTok and so I did a TikTok. My wife doesn't have any social media and like within 15 minutes she was like, you did a Tiktok, that's how fast it went."
He further added:
"For a second my daughter's like that was really cool and then I found there was millions of views so my daughter thought it was really cool and then she realized it was Harper."
Harper Murray is an admirer of American football and has been spotted frequently watching prominent matches, such as the recent Pinstripe Bowl, which was won by the Nebraska Cornhuskers.