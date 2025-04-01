Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray introduces boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg's coach Matt Rhule to TikTok with latest dance challenge

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray recently introduced her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg's coach, Matt Rhule, to a dance challenge. Rhule, a Penn State linebacker, has been associated with the Husker program since 2023.

Under his coaching, Nebraska won the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College last season by a margin of 20-15. Amidst these successes at Nebraska, Rhule spent some fun time with the University's Volleyball outside hitter and Haarberg's girlfriend, Harper Murray.

Murray posted a video of her dance session with Rhule on her X handle. In the video, both Murray and Rhule can be seen dancing to singer Doechii and Sleepy Hallow's 2023-released song, 'Anxiety.' The Volleyball player can be seen in a blue hoodie in the video while Rhule donned a full-sleeved black t-shirt during this fun dance session. She further added in her caption:

"@CoachMattRhule I thought you didn’t like tik tok?!?"

Besides, Nebraska Cornhuskers Matt Rhule has also coached teams such as the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. He was also awarded the Big 12 Coach of the Year back in 2019.

Harper Murray opens up about the love of Nebraska Volleyball fans have for former players

Nebraska Volleyball's Murray playing against Penn State Nittany Lions Volleyball team at the 2024 National tournament (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray explained Nebraska Volleyball fans' admiration for their former players. This came during Murray's time at the Chi Heath Center, located in Nebraska, where she attended the PVF clash between Omaha Supernovas and Vegas Thrill.

During an interview, Murray shared that one can feel the love from the Nebraska crowd for their former players. She also mentioned that players such as Kayla Caffey, who didn't end their collegiate stint at the Nebraska Volleyball program, also receive a similar admiration from the fans. She said (via Hurrdat Sports, 1:27 onwards):

"I mean I think it's great, you can feel the love for the former Nebraska players. So, I think it just goes to show the fan base and how much love they have for the sport but also former players like Katie and Kayla who didn't even end their careers at Nebraska but they show them love and they are here for them, so I just think it shows a lot of love and support from the fan base."

Speaking about meeting her former Nebraska Volleyball teammates, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause, Murray said that she loved meeting them after a long time. She said:

"I love it, I haven't seen them in forever, so it's really nice to see them."

Former Nebraska Volleyball players, Batenhorst and Krause, currently play for the Omaha Supernovas in the PVF, and their side won the clash against the Vegas Thrill by a margin of 3-0.

