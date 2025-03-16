Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares a loving wish for her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg on his birthday

Harper Murray recently shared a heartwarming birthday post for her boyfriend, Heinrich Haarberg. The latter is a football player for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Ad

Haarberg turned 22 on March 15, and on this special day, Murray showcased her love for him by sharing a cute post on Instagram. She uploaded a series of pictures, where the first one carried a selfie of them, and in the second one, they were holding hands. The third picture was a cute one of them standing in the football stadium and looking adorably at each other.

She penned a short yet sweet note in the caption, wishing him a happy birthday. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Happy 22nd!! I love you❤️"

Ad

Just a few days ago, on February 24, Murray turned 20 and celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend and her close friends. Haarberg also shared a sweet wish on her birthday, penning a cute note on his Instagram story. He expressed his love by sharing an adorable picture with her and writing:

"@Harpermurray 20! Blessed to have you in my life💙"

Along with spending quality time with each other, the couple is also each other's biggest supporters when it comes to their careers. Harper Murray is currently in her off-season and is gearing up for the 2025 NCAA season.

Ad

The 20-year-old's 2024 NCAA season came to an end after her team was bested by Penn State in the semifinals. The Cornhuskers were in the lead in the initial two rounds; however, the opposing team picked up momentum from the third round and advanced to the finals with scores of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Harper Murray reveals the challenges of handling academics with her volleyball career

Harper Murray recently sat for a conversation with Huurdat Sports, where she spoke about the challenges she faces while managing her academics and volleyball simultaneously. She revealed that the NIL deals impact her academics and said that she had to miss school to visit New Orleans for the Super Bowl. She was invited to New Orleans by Publicis Media, along with other renowned personalities, to speak about the Women's Pro Volleyball Federation.

Ad

Revealing that she is very strict about her schedule, she said:

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me."

Harper Murray recently went on a beach retreat with her teammate, Maisie Boesiger, and shared glimpses of it on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback