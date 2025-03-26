Harper Murray's sister drops 1-word reaction to Nebraska Volleyball star's recent photoshoot

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray's sister, Kendall Murray, shared her reaction to Harper's latest photoshoot with Kamryn Buchanan online. Harper plays as an outside hitter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and has represented them since the 2023 season. She is currently in her sophmore year at Nebraska and has been recognized as a third-team All-American and named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in her first season for the team.

Murray recently played against Santa Barbara, Moorpark and The Master's to conclude Nebraska Volleyball's beach season. The team concluded the season with an impressive record of 22 straight wins, an incredible achievement as it became the school record for most wins and most consecutive wins in a season.

Harper recently took to social media to share a photoshoot she did with Kamryn Buchanan, who was named Miss Nebraska USA in 2024. The Nebraska Volleyball star shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the shoot on her Instagram, which can be found below.

Kendall Murray, Harper's sister, commented on the post, writing:

"Pretttyyyy,"

Buchanan also commented on the post, expressing her praise for Harper. She wrote:

"She’s entering her model era ❤️"

Former Miss Wyoming Mackenzie Kern made her feelings known on the pair's photoshoot, commenting:

"THE QUEENS OF NEBRASKA ❤️‍🔥,"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurray/Instagram)

After wrapping up the 2025 Beach Volleyball season, Murray will look to recover as much as possible for the next NCAA season. She recently made an appearance at the Kansas City Convention for a mental health advocacy program hosted by the TC NIT in February.

Harper Murray shares photos of beach vacation with Nebraska teammates Maisie Bosiger and Bergen Reilly

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray shared a few pictures of her alongside her teammates, Maisie Bosiger and Bergen Reilly on social media. The Nebraska Volleyball star recently concluded the beach volleyball season with her team, where they went on a remarkable 22-game win streak.

On Instagram, Murray shared the pictures of her, Bosiger and Reilly next to the sea. She captioned the post:

"posting bc i miss this view already"

Bosiger and Reilly commented on the post, showing their appreciation and love for Harper. Bosiger wrote:

"Aweeee love you miss harper"

Reilly also wrote:

"You’re my best view"

Still taken from Harper Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurray/Instagram)

Boesiger is a defensive player for the Nebraska volleyball team and has been a key player for the team since joining in 2022. Meanwhile, Reilly is a dynamic setter for Nebraska volleyball and became the first freshman to win Big Ten Setter of the Year.

