Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and others react to glimpses of Taylor Landfair's Hawaii trip

Harper Murray and other Huskers' teammates recently shared their reactions to their teammate Taylor Landfair's photo dump on social media. Landfair reminisced about a trip to Hawaii, expressing how much she misses it now.

The photos feature Landfair in various beach outfits. In one image, she can be seen wearing a red bikini while sitting by the shore. Another photo shows her in a white bikini, standing next to a tall coconut tree with the ocean behind her.

Her Nebraska teammates shared their thoughts on the photo dump.

Harper Murray wrote:

"awww"

Andi Jackson added:

"WOWWWW😍😍"

Laney Choboy commented:

"ur so cute!!!!"

Here's a look at other comments:

"YES TAYLORRR," Skyler Pierce wrote.

Campbell Flynn wrote:

"TAYYYY"

Bergen Reilly commented:

"Okayyyyyyyyyyy"

Screenshot of comments on the post/ Source: Instagram/ @taylor_landfair49

In the 2024 season, Harper Murray played a key role for Nebraska, earning multiple top honors, including AVCA All-America Second Team and All-Big Ten First Team recognition. She led the team in kills, averaging 3.40 per set, and delivered 39 service aces.

With a hitting percentage of .257 and strong defensive contributions, she also recorded nine double-doubles. Some of her best performances came in high-stakes matches, such as a 22-kill game in the NCAA Regional Semifinal against Dayton.

Harper Murray reflects on the loss against Penn State and talks about the team's pride

Bergen Reilly (#2) and Harper Murray (#27) at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Penn State defeated Nebraska 3-2 with a comeback in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Semifinals in December 2024. Penn State won the next three sets (25-23, 28-26, 15-13) after losing the first two (23-25, 18-25).

After the loss, Murray reflected on her team’s performance in a post-game interview with HuskerOnline in December 2024.

The interviewer asked:

"Not the outcome but an incredible season for you guys to about about how proud you are this team?" (0:06 onwards)

The Nebraska player responded:

"No matter the outcome today or if it was Sunday like, I think we all knew that we were going to go into it being proud of ourselves. We have a lot to be proud of, so many little girls look up to us and we've set records or teams, we've broken a world record like Andy said so. This team has so much to be proud of. It might be upset now in the moment and it might not have said in yet, but I'm really proud of this team."

Notably, Harper Murray joined the Huskers' in 2023.

