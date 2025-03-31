Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson, Lexi Rodriguez, and others react to Maisie Boesiger's Hawaii getaway

Nebraska Volleyball current and former players Andi Jackson, Lexi Rodriguez, and others reacted to Maisie Boesiger's recent Hawaii getaway. Boesiger embraced the Hawaiian trip along with other players, including Harper Murray, Keri Leimbach, Laney Choboy, and Rebekah Allick, ahead of the beach volleyball season.

The Huskers were seen embracing the tropical vibes and exploring beaches. The senior Libero shared a few glimpses of her time in Oahu, where she was seen serving some chic looks. She began the carousel of pictures with other Nebraska Volleyball players, including Leimbach, Choboy, and Olivia Mauch. Boesiger also posed for a picture with her sister Malorie on the beach, where she was an orange floral off-shoulder and full-length dress with a slit.

She paired the look with a dainty neckpiece and bracelet, adding a pop in her hair with flowers. Boesiger was also seen turning up the glamour while donning an orange and yellow bikini. Sharing the pictures, she wrote:

"My camera roll after Hawaii 🌺🏝️📸☀️"

She received praise from her fellow teammates, including Andi Jackson, who commented on the post, writing:

"So beachy" and "Island girl."

Leimbach also expressed her admiration for the senior libero and chimed:

"Awww I love youuuu."

Former Husker and current LOVB Omaha player Lexi Rodriguez also adored Boesiger and wrote:

"cutenesss."

"My sweet girl Maisie," Rebekah Allick wrote.

"So gorgeous," Redshirt freshman Skyler Pierce wrote.

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently opened up about her future plans besides the sport

Harper Murray during the NCAA Women's Volleyball in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently revealed her plans, highlighting that she can't play the sport forever. Harper is hopeful about the new opportunities that might arise in the future and intends to stay open to accepting them.

"I don't know what I want to do when I am older, because you can't play volleyball forever and my mom and I talk about this sometimes that just I can't play volleyball forever but there are going to be new jobs, and new opportunities, once I'm 25. Like there might be a job that's not even created yet. So there's just always new opportunities and I think just not being afraid of the future is a good thing because you never know what's gonna happen." (37:00 onwards)

Harper Murray recently made her modeling debut, where she was seen posing for a brand alongside Miss Nebraska Kamryn Buchanan.

