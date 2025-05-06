Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares 'butterfly effect' moment with best friend

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray has joined the 'butterfly effect' trend with her best friend, Avery Meyer. Meyer is a fellow student at the University of Nebraska.

On May 3, Murray featured in Nebraska volleyball’s final spring season match against South Dakota State at Ord High School, where they earned a comprehensive four-set win with scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-19 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Following this, Harper Murray shared her own ‘butterfly effect’ moment with her friend. In a fun TikTok video, she is seen sharing laughs and enjoying quality time with Meyer as the two roll with laughter inside a car. Captioning the clip, she wrote a message, saying:

“Butterfly effect trend is crazy what if our teacher didn’t randomly put us in the same group for a class project”

A couple of months earlier, the Nebraska volleyball player had celebrated her friend’s birthday by dedicating a heartfelt post, captioning it:

“You came into my life when i needed you the most. everyone needs an avery in their life, i don’t deserve you. I love you with all my heart, thank you for being my best friend!! happy birthday💓”

Murray has become an integral part of the Nebraska Volleyball program with impressive performances in her freshman and sophomore years, having already been named to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team in 2024 and 2023. With former captains Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez having turned professional, the junior will be expected to play a key role this season.

Harper Murray shares her thoughts on being the face of Nebraska Volleyball program

Harper Murray at Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals 2024 (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Harper Murray reflected on the pressure and gratitude that come with being a leading figure in Nebraska Volleyball. After the team’s final spring match, she highlighted the hard work it took to reach the point and acknowledged that she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of those around her.

The 20-year-old said (4:39 onwards):

“I mean, it's a lot of pressure, but at the same time, I'm just really grateful. I've done a lot of work to get here and obviously, I wouldn't be this successful without everyone around me. So, it's just been really really exciting to see the growth of our sport too and I'm really proud that I can lead some of that.”

Before their final spring match against South Dakota State, Nebraska played Kansas at the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, which they won by 4-0.

