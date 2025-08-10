"We have the best setter group in the country"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on Nebraska Volleyball team's ability after Red-White scrimmage

Nebraska volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently opened up about the performance of the team's setter play in the first match of the 2025 volleyball season. Kelly previously coached Louisville for eight years.
The Cornhuskers commenced the 2025 volleyball season on August 9, with their annual Red-White Scrimmage in the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team claimed an impressive 3-1 victory after the members delivered incredible performances in the showdown.
Following this match, Kelly sat for a post-match press conference, where she discussed the performance of her team. The head coach lauded the setters of the team, Bergen Reilly and Campbell, highlighting their great defense. (1:31 onwards)
"Was really good overall. You know, I thought both Campbell and Bergen were solid and played great, all they both served great, played great defense. So, you know, they're both studs. I've been saying it all year. I truly believe we have the best setter group in the country," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
The Red-White Scrimmage took place in front of a crowd of 8,414 people. The Cornhuskers will next be seen on the court on August 16, where they will be playing the Alumni Match.
When Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about receiving players' support after her transition as a head coach
Dani Busboom Kelly once sat for a conversation with the Husker Volleyball team, where she opened up about receiving support from the members of the Nebraska team. The 40-year-old revealed the players' reaction and stated that although it was difficult for them to let their former coach, John Cook, go, they still extended their support toward her.
Speaking about the welcome she called it amazing, the 40-year-old said:
"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," Dani Busboom Kelly said.
Just ahead of the commencement of the 2025 volleyball season, Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about how the expanded roster has boosted competitiveness.