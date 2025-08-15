"How is Maisie Boesiger not in this"- Fans express disbelief over Nebraska Volleyball player's absence from regular season team intro video

Fans of the Nebraska Volleyball team shared their reaction as Maisie Boesiger was missing from the Huskers' promotional video ahead of the new season. This season marks Boesiger's fourth season representing Nebraska, where she is now a senior. She will look to nail down a starting position this season after performing impressively in the Huskers' Red-White Scrimmage, where she recorded three digs.Maisie Boesiger joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation. She played high school volleyball for Norris High School in Nebraska, where she won all-state and all-conference honors. Boesiger was coached by her mother, Christina, and would go on to enroll at Nebraska in 2022. As a freshman, she played a substitute role as a server and recorded three aces, six set assists, and 12 digs through the season. She has also made it to the Tom Osborne Citizenship team on four occasions.In a post on Instagram, the Nebraska Volleyball team posted a video of its highlights that featured players such as Harper Murray and Rebekah Allick, ahead of the NCAA season. However, the video did not feature Maisie Boesiger, leading fans to express their disappointment. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;How is Maisie not in this,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;No maisie is kinda odd.. I get she’s a walk on but she’s still on the team no?&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;why doesn’t Maisie appear at all?&quot; another user commented.Still taken from the official Huskers account (@huskersvb/Instagram)Boesiger and the Nebraska Volleyball team are set to play next in the annual Alumni match on August 16, where the current team faces off against former Nebraska players.Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes feelings known on alumni matchMurray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray made her feelings known on playing in the alumni match on August 16. In a press conference ahead of the game, she said:&quot;Honestly, I barely know some of the people that are playing with Kelly. So, I think it's going to be exciting, but it's also going to be interesting. It's the first time we're going to have a true lineup out there and probably not mixing around as much. &quot;But I'm really excited. Like a lot of the girls, like Ally and Lindsay, I got to play with. So, it's going to be fun playing against them. I'm just really excited and I know it's going to be really fun and competitive.&quot;Murray also added that she found out that the team will be having an alumni match through Instagram.