Nebraska volleyball's Maisie Boesiger shares graduation updates while rocking a white dress

Nebraska volleyball player, Maisie Boesiger, shared glimpses of her graduation updates on Instagram. A senior libero for the University of Nebraska’s volleyball team marked this special moment after the team concluded its spring exhibition.

Boesiger played libero in Nebraska’s final spring match against South Dakota in Ord and recorded eight digs. Following the match, on May 14, she shared some graduation photos via her Instagram story.

Boesiger was seen in a white strapless mini dress paired with a delicate thin necklace. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a centre part, and she wore Nebraska’s scarlet graduation stole. She captioned the story:

“Taking some grad pics”

Maisie Boesiger is one of the senior players on the team and has shared a strong bond with Nebraska’s former star Lexi Rodriguez. As Rodriguez's collegiate career concluded, Boesiger, alongside Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch, played as liberos.

Boesiger expressed pride in her younger sister, Malorie Boesiger, who completed the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program training series. Malorie has also shared Maisie's graduation photo via Instagram story.

Maisie joined Nebraska Volleyball in 2022 and played 23 matches during her freshman year as a serving substitute, recording three aces, six set assists, and 12 digs. As a sophomore, she appeared in 18 matches and chipped 18 digs and three service aces. In her junior season, she played in nine games and added six digs.

'Nebraska was always my dream'- Maisie Boesiger makes her feelings known for Nebraska volleyball

Maisie Boesiger at 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, Maisie Boesiger reflected upon what it meant to wear the Husker jersey as a Nebraska native. Before joining Nebraska volleyball, she played at Norris School under the coaching of her mother, Christina Boesiger, becoming the school’s all-time leader with 3460 assists and 226 aces.

"It's been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every girl who plays volleyball growing up here and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined. Getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home is something that's really special, and I definitely don't take it lightly," she said.

Boesiger further spoke about how it had always been her dream to represent Nebraska volleyball:

"Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there I didn’t know if I wanted to go somewhere else, But I think that as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it’s definitely something that I would never pass up.”

In addition to indoor volleyball, Boesiger has competed in beach volleyball, finishing with a 12-5 record in 2023 with partner Andi Jackson and a 10-8 overall record in 2024.

