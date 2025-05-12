"Don’t want to leave"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Maisie Boesiger clings to Florida getaway while showing off tan lines

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger recently shared glimpses of her vacation time. This comes a few days after the conclusion of the Huskers' spring season, which she participated in.

Ad

Boesiger played defensive libero at The Ord during the game against South Dakota. She registered a good performance, inflicting 8 digs during the contest. Following this, the Nebraska senior spent some time with her sister, Malorie, on the beaches of Florida.

Boesiger shared a video of her time at the beach on her TikTok handle, where she can be seen in a white top and denims, showing off her tan lines as she runs joyfully on the beach. She further added a 4-word caption:

Ad

Trending

"Don’t want to leave!!"

Ad

Maisie Boesiger is one of the senior-most players on the Huskers' team currently. Her specialty as a libero can be pivotal for Dani Busboom Kelly's Nebraska to fulfill the huge void after Lexi Rodriguez's departure, along with others such as Choboy and Olivia Mauch. Boesiger has been part of the University's scholar-athlete honor roll for three consecutive years, in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Maisie Boesiger makes feelings known on being a Nebraska Volleyball player

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger shared her feelings on being a part of the Huskers team. A Nebraska native herself, Boesiger expressed her connection with the team in an interview for 1890 Nebraska's YouTube channel.

Ad

Speaking in the interview, Boesiger stated that wearing the Nebraska jersey is a dream for all the young volleyball players around the state. She further added that she takes immense pride in representing the Nebraska team, and it is no small feat for her. Boesiger said:

"It's been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every girl dreams of who plays volleyball growing up here and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined, getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home is something that's really special and I definitely don't take it lightly."

Ad

Speaking during the interview, Maisie Boesiger also revealed that she dreamt of joining the Nebraska Volleyball program for her collegiate years, and she had no other institutions in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More