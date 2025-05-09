4 players who can replace Lexi Rodriguez as libero in Nebraska Volleyball for the 2025 season ft. Laney Choboy

As the 2025 regular volleyball season starts in a few months, Nebraska Volleyball and its new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, will have to deal with a major issue: a replacement for Lexi Rodriguez as the main libero in the lineup. Rodriguez, who has served the program admirably across her four seasons, concluded her collegiate season in 2024 with over 1800 digs.

Rodriguez is pursuing her pro career with LOVB Omaha. Even though the roster has several options for Kelly, it will be a difficult pool to choose from and replace the likes of Rodriguez.

On that note, let's know all the alternatives for the Nebraska Volleyball head coach for the libero position.

Nebraska Volleyball Liberos suitable to fulfill Lexi Rodriguez's shoes for the 2025 season

#4. Keri Leimbach

Leimbach, a freshman out of Nebraska, will be one of the options for Kelly to solve the libero problem in the lineup. Even though she didn't get an opportunity in either of the two spring games, she had a good record in her pre-collegiate career. She has registered over 2000 career digs and had an average of 5.3 digs/set in her high school. However, with other experienced alternatives for Kelly, Leimbach can be seen as an alternate and off-the-bench player.

#3. Olivia Mauch

A sophomore athlete, Mauch, can be the second alternate for Nebraska Volleyball's libero position. In her freshman year, she got around 127 sets to play and registered 196 kills at an average of 1.607. She also got some minutes during the first spring match against Kansas, where she played 2 sets and scored 12 digs.

#2. Maisie Boesiger

Boesgier, a senior in the program, is the most experienced option for Dani Busboom Kelly and the team. She hasn't received many minutes in her previous seasons, with just 90 sets across her three seasons. In these three years, she inflicted 36 digs in an average of 0.400. However, her performance in the second spring match of the season against South Dakota State was impressive, where she inflicted 8 digs in 2 sets.

#1. Laney Choboy

Choboy, in her third year at the program, is the most suitable player to fill Lexi Rodriguez's shoes in the program. Notably, she was also the only libero on the side to get game time in both the spring games, registering 18 digs in the first and 9 in the second.

In her previous two seasons, Choboy played 117 and 121 sets and had 213 and 185 digs with an average of 1.821 and 1.529, respectively. With these impressive numbers and ample game time in the program, Choboy can be a standout option for the Nebraska Volleyball program.

