WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy and boyfriend Jeremiah Charles show off dance skills

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy took to social media to share an adorable video of her dancing alongside her boyfriend and Husker Football player, Jeremiah Charles. Choboy and Charles both represent Nebraska, with Charles joining the Huskers in 2023 where he began the year as a wide receiver before making the switch to defensive back.

Choboy plays as a libero for the Nebraska Volleyball team, and in her sophomore year in 2024, she played in all 36 matches and averaged 1.53 digs per set with 36 set assists. She was also ranked as the No. 1 libero recruit by PrepVolleyball.com as part of the class of 2023.

Choboy and Charles showed off their dance skills on Tiktok, where Choboy wrote:

"jayjay and i take on KC,"

Still taken from Choboy's Tiktok (Source: @laney.choboy6/Tiktok)

Choboy and the Nebraska Volleyball team will kick off their NCAA season against the Kansas Jayhawks on April 26th.

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy reveals how she committed to the Huskers

Laney Choboy at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Laney Choboy recently revealed what made her join the Nebraska Volleyball team in 2023. Choboy made her breakthrough when she won gold with the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup and was named the “Best Receiver” at the tournament.

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, Choboy took the time to explain her decision to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She revealed how Nebraska wasn't her first choice, saying (2:16 onwards):

"Yeah, so I wasn't committed to Nebraska at first. I was going to Minnesota to play under Hugh [McCutcheon]. And then he called me and said that he wasn't going to be a coach any longer. I felt really stressed at that moment, just because it was in November, and I was going to be going to school in December."

"But it just happened to work out that Nebraska had a scholarship for me and wanted me. And it kind of felt like a sign to me, even though I might not come here and play my position right away. Like, I feel like all the signs were there," she added.

Choboy also added that she was at a stop light when she saw a car with a Nebraska Cornhuskers license plate, which just added to the signs that she would commit to Nebraska.

Now a regular part of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Choboy has achieved numerous accolades since joining, making the Academic All-Big Ten (2024; Beach-2024).

