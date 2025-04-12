Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez celebrates with teammates after pro team Omaha reaches LOVB finals

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez celebrated with her Omaha teammates after reaching the LOVB Pro finals on Saturday. Rodriguez plays as a libero and saw her team get to the finals after defeating Houston in the semi-finals of the competition. She joined Omaha in December 2024, after completing her collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Rodriguez and Omaha saw off LOVB Madison in the quarter-finals, before going on to defeat Houston with a score of 3-2, after losing the first two sets, in the semi-finals. They will face Austin in the finals on Sunday, April 13.

After the semi-final win, Rodriguez was seen celebrating with her teammates in a carousel of pictures shared by the official Instagram account of LOVB Omaha on Saturday. The caption read:

"TO THE 'SHIP WE GO 🛳,"

Rodriguez and Omaha will face off against Austin at the KFC! Yum Center on April 14th. Both Austin and Omaha were regarded as underdogs going into the finals, as they finished the LOVB regular season with 5-11 records, eight games behind top-seeded LOVB Atlanta and five games behind second-seeded LOVB Houston.

Lexi Rodriguez discusses being on the sidelines for LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez was an integral player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers - Source: Getty

Former Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez shared her thoughts on watching from the sidelines for LOVB Omaha in an earlier interview. The 22-year-old stood out for the Nebraska volleyball team, where she was named an AVCA National Player of the Year finalist, but has spent the majority of the Omaha campaign on the sidelines.

In an interview with the Omaha World-Herald two months ago, Rodriguez discussed the impact of watching from the sidelines and the experience she gained from it. She said (1:00 onwards),

"Yeah I mean obviously I played every match at Nebraska and so definitely an adjustment, but I think I'm kind of prepared to when I was coming into this that I might not play, I might play as a serving sub, like I was pretty open to whatever it was going to look like, and kind of just coming into this specific season, my rookie year, after after just playing a whole season just ready to learn and embrace this new era of volleyball."

Lexi Rodriguez represented the Nebraska Volleyball team for four years, and earned multiple honors during her time there. She was a pivotal part of the team, and finished her Husker career as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. She also became just the third Nebraska volleyball player to achieve four All-America honors, cementing her legacy as one of the program's most decorated athletes.

