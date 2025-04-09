Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez pens 3-word reaction as pro team gears up for LOVB Finals

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez dropped her reaction ahead of Omaha's game in the LOVB Finals against Madison. Rodriguez was an integral player for the Nebraska Volleyball team during her collegiate career, where she finished as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. She has since gone pro and signed with LOVB Omaha in December 2024.

Rodriguez shared her excitement ahead of the LOVB finals, where Omaha will face off against Madison at the KFC! Yum Center in Louisville. In fact, the 22-year-old made her debut for Omaha against Madison on January 24th this year, where she helped her team get the victory. This season, she has managed to get 37 digs and 5 assists overall.

In her latest story highlight on Instagram, Rodriguez couldn't contain her excitement ahead of the finals as she wrote:

"It's finals week🤭🤭,"

Still taken from Rodriguez's Instagram (Source: @lexi.rodriguez__)

Rodriguez and Omaha last played against Atlanta, where they succumbed to a 0-3 loss. They will be hoping to make a statement win against Madison in the finals this week.

Lexi Rodriguez shares emotional message after Nebraska Volleyball's Final Four loss

Lexi Rodriguez (C) played her final game for the Nebraska Volleyball team at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Image via Getty)

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shared an emotional interview after failing to secure a spot in the finals of the NCAA Final Four against Penn State in December 2024. This match marked Rodriguez's last game for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who she represented since 2021.

The ex-Nebraska libero had an impressive game, recording 15 digs, which was in fact the game in which she broke the school record for digs in a career. In an interview post the game with Hail Varsity, Rodriguez had this to say on how she'll reflect on her career at Nebraska (0:42 onwards):

"Yeah I mean I definitely think it's hard right now to look at, you know the good things, but I'll be so grateful for the rest of my life for this program and for these girls and these coaches, because I mean I've said it before but it it did really change my life.

"These coaches always believed in me and I wouldn't be the player or the person I was if it wasn't for them allowing me to grow and allowing me to blossom ever since I was a 14-year-old girl, so I know I'll look back and just be very proud of myself and very happy with everything but obviously hard right now."

Lexi Rodriguez was also an AVCA National Player of the Year Finalist in 2024, and was named AVCA Region Player of the Year in the same year. She accumulated numerous achievements during her time representing Nebraska's Volleyball team.

