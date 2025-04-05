Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes feelings known for LOVB teammate Justine Wong-Ornates

Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez wrote a heartfelt message for her LOVB teammate, Justine Wong-Ornates. The latter hit 200 career digs while competing against the LOVB Atlanta.

Rodriguez and her teammate, Wong-Ornates, most recent volleyball match was on April 4 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, where they squared off against LOVB Atlanta. The latter won this match by dominating all three sets with scores of 25-23, 25-23, and 25-19; however, despite this loss, it was a good day for Wong-Ornates, as she achieved 200 career digs.

Shortly after this feat, Rodriguez revealed her feelings about her teammate's achievement by penning a heartfelt note on her Instagram story. She reshared a video posted by LOVB Omaha's official page and wrote in the caption:

"Always have been & always will be a huge "jwongornates fan🥹 Honored to share the dourt with you🫶🏼"

Rodriguez turned pro after the end of the 2024 NCAA season, in which her team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, fell short of advancing further than the semi-final round. They competed against the Penn State Nittany Lions, who took the lead in the last three sets of the match and qualified for the finals. A few days after this, Rodriguez announced turning pro and joining LOVB Omaha.

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about turning pro with LOVB Omaha

In a press conference with LOVB Omaha, Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her feelings of transitioning into a pro. She revealed that it was a wholesome feeling for her as she received a warm welcome from all the teammates and the coaching staff. Calling it a crazy experience, she said:

“It's been super crazy, definitely a complete 180. It also feels like I've been here way longer than just a couple weeks. So that's pretty awesome and a huge shout-out to just the coaching staff and the players for giving me a warm welcome. But yeah, I mean finishing off and then being here a few days later was definitely a lot to adjust too,” Lexi Rodriguez said.

Lexi Rodriguez was one of the most prominent members of the Nebraska Cornhuskers team as she attained multiple honors under her belt, including a four-time All-American status and also becoming the school's all-time career digs leader. Along with these feats, she was also a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year award.

The former Nebraska player started her LOVB campaign with the Omaha team on January 24, 2025, competing against Madison and claiming the victory, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23.

