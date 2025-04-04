Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez penned a heartfelt message for fans after her latest LOVB Omaha game. LOVB Omaha recently competed against LOVB Atlanta at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska, and witnessed great support from fans who flocked in huge numbers to support the team.

Rodriguez turned pro after the conclusion of the 2024-25 NCAA season, in which the Nebraska Volleyball team lost in the semi-finals after a nail-biting match against Penn State. A couple of days after the conclusion of the season, Rodriguez announced her decision to join LOVB Omaha and turn pro.

Since making her pro debut, the 22-year-old has received great support from her former Nebraska Volleyball teammates and Husker fans. Rodriguez penned a heartfelt note after reposting a video posted by LOVB Omaha, where she was seen meeting and having a great time with fans. Lexi Rodriguez thanked her fans for their unwavering support and expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to play in front of so many fans.

"It was such a blessing to continue playing in front of Nebraska fans❤️ So grateful for everyone who came to support this team and this league!!" she wrote.

Lexi Rodriguez expresses her gratitude | [email protected]__

Moreover, she expressed gratitude for the increasing support for League One Volleyball among the masses.

Lexi Rodriguez's emotional farewell message to Nebraska Volleyball fans

Rodriguez and Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram after the conclusion of her NCAA season. The American athlete reflected on her last four years as a Husker and revealed how, despite not winning an NCAA Championship title, her journey with the team has been incredible.

Rodriguez shared how she has grown and improved immensely as a player on the Huskers' Volleyball team.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program," she said.

Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," she added.

Furthermore, she thanked her teammates and coaches for their constant support and encouragement during tough times, which helped her to evolve as a volleyball player.

