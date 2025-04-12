Jordan Larson makes feelings known about playing with Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez and young players

Four-time Olympian Jordan Larson recently shared her thoughts about playing with ex-Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez and other youngsters at League One Volleyball Pro. Larson represented the LOVB Omaha team alongside Rodriguez at the inaugural season of this professional tournament.

The 38-year-old multiple-time Olympic medalist recently had an extensive interview with Sports Illustrated Magazine. Larson talked about her experience with players like Lexi Rodriguez, who graduated from college last year.

"When I first started playing, I was maybe mid-20s, and I’m playing with 18-year-olds because they don’t really have the college system. Now, being able to be back home, I’m playing with Lexi Rodriguez, who’s right out of college. I just coached her, and now I’m getting to play with her," she said.

Larson added that despite the age gap, she wanted to share her vast experience with younger players.

"It's interesting getting to understand how her [Lexi Rodriguez] mind thinks about the game, and then how I can help her think differently about the game, and how we can continue to bridge that gap. But it’s really fascinating that we are able to share a common language and a common point in our lives right now. So it’s really cool to see that all come together, even though we’re almost 10-15 years apart," she added.

LOVB Omaha team made it to the semifinals of the League One Volleyball Pro, losing 1-3 to the ultimate champions, the team of LOVB Houston.

Lexi Rodriguez shared an emotional farewell message for her fans

Lexi Rodriguez in action at the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Lexi Rodriguez had a bittersweet ending at the NCAA Championships 2024. The ex-libero from Nebraska Cornhuskers aimed to end her collegiate career on a high with a championship victory at the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships.

However, things didn't go as planned, as the Cornhuskers went down fighting to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinals. Nevertheless, Rodriguez shared an emotional message for her fans on Instagram as she bid goodbye to collegiate volleyball.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program," she wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," she added.

Lexi Rodriguez made her collegiate debut for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2021 season when they missed the NCAA Championships. She also contributed to the USA's championship victory at the 2019 FIVB Girls' Volleyball Under-18 Championships.

