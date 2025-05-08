Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger drops 4-word reaction while enjoying beach vacation

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger is currently on a beach vacation and has shared a glimpse of having fun in an Instagram update. Boesiger, gearing up for the 2025 volleyball season, was last seen in action on May 3, playing for Nebraska at the spring match against South Dakota State.
The Cornhuskers convincingly won the match with a score of 4-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-1, 25-19). All the players contributed, as Harper Murray earned 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces, while Boesiger earned eight digs. Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, and others also produced a stellar performance.
A few days after this match, Boesiger shared a glimpse of spending quality time on a beach vacation. She posted a beach selfie wearing a pink two-piece swimsuit. The story's caption read:
"At my happy place."
A few weeks ago, Boesiger shared a few glimpses of her date night with her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting. She uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing the adorable bond between them. They struck cute poses with each other while the Nebraska volleyball player wore a chic black-colored crop top paired with blue jeans to her date, and Schwarting, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt and half pants.
The post's caption read:
"Date night with my fav🤩🏙️🤍✨"
Maisie Boesiger frequently shares sneak peeks of special moments with her boyfriend, showing the chemistry between them.
Maisie Boesiger opened up about being a part of the Nebraska volleyball team
Maisie Boesiger has been associated with the Nebraska volleyball team since 2022 and has produced multiple staunch performances in the showdowns. She joined the team after pursuing her education at the Norris High School in Firth, Nebraska. She recently made her feelings known about what wearing the Nebraska uniform means to her in an interview with 1890 Nebraska.
Calling it special and considering it a dream come true for her, she said:
“It’s been so special. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl , who plays volleyball growing up here dreams of, and it’s just been honestly better than I could ever have imagined getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home. It’s something that’s really special, and I definitely don’t take it lightly."
Opening up about the recruiting process of the Nebraska volleyball team, she added:
"Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there I didn’t know if I wanted to go somewhere else. But I think that as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it’s definitely something that I would never pass up."
The Nebraska volleyball team also delivered a remarkable performance at the beach volleyball season, having earned a 22-match winning streak.