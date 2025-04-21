Nebraska Volleyball’s Olivia Mauch makes her feelings known on playing with ex-teammate Lexi Rodriguez & her impact

Nebraska Volleyball sophomore Olivia Mauch shared her thoughts on playing with former teammate Lexi Rodriguez, who was part of the program last year. Rodriguez was the libero and co-captain of the team, leading them to the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships, while Mauch was in her freshman season.

After Rodriguez concluded her collegiate career, she began playing professionally for League One Volleyball’s Omaha team. Her commitment was announced following Nebraska Volleyball’s semifinal loss to eventual champions Penn State.

Ahead of the team’s 2025 indoor season opener on April 26 against Kansas at the John Cook Arena, Olivia Mauch, who is also known for being a libero, reflected on playing with her former teammate Lexi Rodriguez and the influence she had on her during her appearance on Panel of Champions presented by Baxter, stating (8:44 onwards):

“Yeah, I think just being able to play with her meant so much to me. I definitely learned a lot from her. But just seeing her and where she’s at in practice every day, I’m like, ‘Okay, what would Lexi do in this situation?’ So yeah, try to be like her.”

Besides Mauch, her teammate Rebekah Allick was also a part of the discussion as she joined the panel. The duo were also partners during this year’s beach volleyball season, an experience which the Nebraska volleyball senior described as ‘super fun’.

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez reflects on playing with Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes in pro team

Lexi Rodriguez for LOVB Omaha- Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez opened up on being on the same team with Jordan Larson, the former assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball program, and Justine Wong-Orantes, a former Husker, in the LOVB Omaha. In a January 2025 interview via Husker Online, she said (2:49 onwards):

"I think it's been great. I hope [Jordan] she's having a good time with it too. But I think especially after having her as a coach and just understanding her expectations and just how she communicates and everything actually I feel like that kind of helped me just coming in.”

“With Justine, getting to watch her and play alongside her cuz also watching her pass makes everything look crazy.”

She further added how having them both has been helpful in her transition to the professional circuit. While Rodriguez's pro team, Omaha, experienced a setback in the finals of the inaugural edition of the LOVB as they lost to Austin by 3-0, the 22-year-old recenty became the first student-athlete from Nebraska volleyball to collect the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15.

