Ex Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shuts down ‘crazy beef’ talk with sweet message to Laney Choboy

Former Nebraska Volleyball star, Lexi Rodriguez, took to social media to dispute her alleged 'beef' with current Huskers player, Laney Choboy. Rodriguez played collegiate volleyball for Nebraska for three years, representing them from 2021 to 2024. She played together with Choboy for two seasons in 2023 and 2024, when Rodriguez served as co-captain.

Choboy and Rodriguez have interacted publicly on previous occasions, with the ex-Nebraksa star even sharing a heartfelt note on the occasion of Choboy's birthday earlier this year. After completing her collegiate career with Nebraska, Rodriguez chose to turn pro and joined LOVB Omaha ahead of the inaugural LOVB Pro Season in 2025.

Choboy took to Tiktok to share a video of her dancing alongside her friends, and reacted to a comment made by a user who accused her and Rodriguez of having conflict with each other. The user wrote:

"The Lexi and Laney beef crazy,"

Choboy replied by writing:

"making shit up is crazy 😹 I love Lexi,"

Lexi Rodriguez also commented, disputing any supposed 'beef' between the pair. She wrote:

"Confirming that I literally love my laneybug sm 🥹🫶,"

Still taken from Choboy's Tiktok (Source: @laney.choboy6/Tiktok)

Lexi Rodriguez's final game for Nebraska came against Penn State, at the semi-finals of the NCAA Championship. They suffered a heartbreaking loss, although Rodriguez ended her collegiate career on a high note, finishing as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897.

Lexi Rodriguez speaks about being an adult after turning pro

Lexi Rodriguez now plays for the Omaha Supernovas - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known towards adulting and transitioning to a professional career in volleyball. Rodriguez played for the Nebraska Volleyball team for three years, and racked up numerous accolades in her time there, including winning the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year Award for 2025. Rodriguez was also named as a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year and for the Honda Sport Award in 2024.

In an interview with Husker Online, Rodriguez was asked which was harder for her: adulting or pro volleyball - to which she replied: (5:59 onwards)

"I would say being an adult on my own is definitely very different. Also just like the free time, like I'm just kind of bored sometimes because I don't have school, I don't have any other requirements that I have to do, so that's certainly an adjustment but don't get me wrong, the level of play and volleyball in this gym was definitely very intimidating and hard for those first couple weeks, but feel like I'm kinda starting to get my groove."

Lexi Rodriguez and LOVB Omaha played against Austin earlier last month, with Austin managing to defeat the Omaha Supernovas to grab the inaugural LOVB title.

