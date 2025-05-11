Harper Murray sends emotional message to Nebraska Volleyball senior Maisie Boesiger over beach vacation highlights

Harper Murray shared her reaction to Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger’s beach vacation highlights taken during her time at Anna Maria Island in Florida. The senior is currently vacationing with her sister Malorie, their mother and others.
Boesiger was a regular feature of the team during the beach volleyball season before she played her final spring match at Ord High School against South Dakota State which the Huskers won comfortably by 4-0.
Amid a long break in Nebraska Volleyball’s schedule, Maisie Boesiger took a trip to Florida with her family. Sharing photos on Instagram in a multicolored two-piece swimsuit with a beach backdrop, she captioned the post:
“Where else would I be during dead week?? ☀️🏖️🤍🐳”
Another star player from the team, Harper Murray, reacted to the highlights by sending an emotional message, writing:
“Missing u queen”
In addition to Murray, Andi Jackson and Skyler Pierce, two more athletes representing the Nebraska Volleyball, also commented on the post. Jackson wrote:
“MAISSSS”
Meanwhile, Pierce chimed in with a two-word reaction, adding:
“Beach vibes”
Notably, this is also Boesiger's final year of college, after enrolling at the institution in the spring semester of 2022
Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger opens up on whether she enjoys challenging herself by playing beach volleyball
Maisie Boesiger shared her thoughts on whether she enjoyed expanding her abilities by playing beach volleyball. During a conversation with 1890 Nebraska Magazine in November 2024, she reflected on how much she enjoyed hitting during the beach volleyball season, since she typically plays as a libero in indoor volleyball and doesn’t get the chance to hit. She stated, adding: (from 0:10)
“It's so fun. Yeah, I love to be able to hit because in indoor, I, obviously, don't really ever get to hit, but once we go to the beach, then you can do everything, you're passing, setting, hitting and it's so fun because you get a partner and then you get really close with that partner.”
“It's fun to just be able to compete throughout the season, and see how far you can go, and then you're playing against some of the best teams all the way in Hawaii, and that's just like a great experience to have.”
Boesiger further shared in the interview the emotional impact of playing for Nebraska volleyball since wearing the uniform was a childhood dream for many girls who grew up playing volleyball in the state. She considers it a special opportunity and doesn't take it for granted.