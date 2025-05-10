Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger drops glimpse from Florida beach vacation with sister Malorie

The notable libero of Nebraska Volleyball, Maisie Boesiger, shared a glimpse of her beach vacation in Florida with her sister Malorie Boesiger. The senior player last played against South Dakota State at Ord High School, a game Nebraska won in straight sets.

Maisie had eight digs in her most recent game and has four Tom Osborne Citizenship Team selections. In her junior season with Nebraska Volleyball, she had six digs in nine games. During her sophomore season in 2023, she played 18 games and had 18 digs. She appeared in 23 games during her first season in 2022.

Through her TikTok video, the libero shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with her sister Malorie.

Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger TikTok video | Source: TikTok/@maisie_boesiger

Maisie Boesiger made her collegiate debut with the Nebraska Volleyball team against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as a serving specialist. During her high school career at Norris High School, she played under her mother, the head coach, Christina Boesiger.

She received two Class B all-state awards and was twice named first-team all-conference. She assisted her team, the Titans, to six conference titles and four district championships. She concluded her eminent career as the all-time leader in assists and aces and registered fifth in digs.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on the role of libero players for the next season

Under the tutelage of coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the Nebraska Volleyball team has won its two spring games, against Kansas and South Dakota State, in straight sets. During her interview with Big Ten Volleyball, the four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year shared her thoughts on the libero players and their role for the next season.

"Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch they played a lot last year and had huge roles but Keri [Leimbach] and Maisie [Boesiger] are doing a great job as well," she said.

"So kind of like the setters, can they see themselves as a unit and not just a libero, a DS, a serving sub, but they have to see themselves as the best bro group in the entire country." [9:58 onwards]

She continued:

"I think all of them could compete to be that libero spot and again it's been really really fun to see them go at it every single day and I've been impressed statistically how all four have been very even."

Busboom Kelly was named the ACC Coach of the Year three times.

