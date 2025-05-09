"It's just a big deal"- Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about taking over head coach duties of Nebraska Volleyball team

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about taking over the head coach duties of the Nebraska Volleyball team. The former Husker turned coach shared how it is a huge responsibility and opened up about the passionate fan base that drives the morale of the team during major championships.

Busboom Kelly was named as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after John Cook announced his retirement, post the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships 2024-25. As Dani Busboom Kelly took over the role of the head coach of the team, she received immense support from the players as well as the team's staff.

The Nebraska Volleyball team participated in a series of Spring matches, and Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about taking over the coaching responsibilities of the team in the Spring Volleyball feature released by the team. She shared how the fans and their incredible support play a huge role in motivating the team to perform at the top level.

Moreover, she expressed her confidence in the team's ability to dominate the circuit and shared how they were all hungry for a win after missing out on the NCAA Championships twice by close margins.

"The people of Nebraska love their volleyball, and this is what drives this program and keeps it at the top. Every time we step into a leadership role, it's just a big deal. It means a lot that people around you that trusted you. I just have a lot of confidence in this team, and they have that look in their eye that they are ready for business," she said.

Busboom Kelly hoped to live up to the expectations of the fans and put her best effort forward for the team's success.

Dani Busboom Kelly on Nebraska Volleyball players' support

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the Nebraska Volleyball players' support after she took over as the head coach of the team in a recent first interview. The American coach shared that she was elated by the massive support.

Moreover, Busboom Kelly revealed that she did not know the players very well but had a few conversations and even recruited some of them.

"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly hoped to take the program to great heights and win an NCAA Championship title in her tenure as the head coach of the team.

