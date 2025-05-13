Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger drops 5-word message for her sister as she completes USA Volleyball's training series

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger expressed pride and support for her younger sister, Malorie Boesiger, who recently completed the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program (NTDP) training series.

Malorie plays as a setter for Norris High School and also competes in club volleyball with Nebraska ONE. She has earned several accolades, including being named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team, receiving Nebraska All-State honors, and being selected to the AVCA All-Region Team.

Maisie Boesiger, a senior libero for the University of Nebraska’s volleyball team, reshared Malorie’s post on her story and penned a heartfelt five-word message.

“Proud of you, Miss Mal.”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@maisieboesiger).

She also commented under Malorie’s post with hearts, writing:

"Cute, Miss Mal!!!! .❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Screenshot of Instagram post (image via IG/@malorieboesiger).

Malorie’s original post featured highlights from the NTDP training series and was captioned:

"Thank you so much, @usav_ntdp and @usavolleyball, for another amazing training series!!! So grateful for my best friends, memories, and the opportunity to play with and learn from the best 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸".

Following the conclusion of the Huskers’ spring season, Maisie has also shared glimpses from a beach vacation with her sister. The Huskers recently ended their spring season with dominant sweeps over Kansas and South Dakota State.

In the second spring match against South Dakota State, Maisie Boesiger chipped in eight digs. She is one of four liberos on the Huskers’ roster, alongside Laney Choboy, Keri Leimbach, and Olivia Mauch.

Maisie joined Nebraska in 2022. She appeared in 18 matches during her sophomore year and recorded 18 digs and three service aces. Coming from a volleyball-centric family, Maisie was coached during her high school years by her mother, Christina Boesiger, who remains the head volleyball coach at Norris High School. Both Maisie and Malorie have trained under her at Norris in Firth, Nebraska.

Maisie Boesiger opens up about her favorite match from last season

Nebraska Volleyball Division I Regional Final - Source: Getty

Maisie Boesiger played in nine matches and tallied nine digs in the 2024 season. Speaking with 1890 Nebraska, Maisie reflected on her favorite match of the season. She explained,

"I think my favourite one was the Penn State match where we ended up winning in five. It was a reverse sweep, and getting to play there was really cool. Well, maybe it wasn't the Penn State match... maybe it was the stadium match—but that one doesn’t really count, (1:30 onwards)

A regular game is probably Penn State, just because the crowd was so loud there, and it was a white-out game. We were down the first two sets, and then our team just kind of came together. It was a phenomenal finish in the last three sets. That was a game that was really special to be able to have," she added.

Maisie went 10-8 overall for the 2024 beach volleyball season. In 2023, with Andy Jackson, she finished with a 12-5 record.

