Nebraska volleyball players Andi Jackson, Allie Sczech, Maisie Boesiger & others pen touching notes on Mother's Day

The Nebraska volleyball players shared heartfelt wishes on Mother’s Day, expressing love and gratitude for the women who have been their strong supporters both on and off the court. Huskers recently wrapped their spring exhibition with dominant wins over Kansas and South Dakota State.

Nebraska volleyball players Andi Jackson, Allie Sczech, Maisie Boesiger, Skyler Pierce, and Taylor Landfair shared heartfelt tributes to their mothers on Instagram. Middle Blocker Andi Jackson, who joined the Huskers in 2023, posted a sweet message for her mother, Heidi Jackson. She wrote,

“Mother’s Day! I love you so @heidijaxon.”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@andijacksonn)

Allie Sczech, a 6-4 opposite hitter and new addition to the Nebraska volleyball team for the 2025 season, also shared a note for her mother, Tiffany Sczech. Allie, who transferred to Nebraska after playing three seasons at Baylor, has one year of eligibility left.

In her first story, she posted a childhood photo with a caption,

“Happy Mother's Day to my forever best friend.”

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@allie.sczech)

In the second photo, likely taken from the Nebraska locker room, Allie was seen hugging two women in Huskers gear, including her mother. She captioned,

“So grateful God gave me a mom like you! I love you!”

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@allie.sczech)

Libero Maisie Boesiger, who joined Nebraska volleyball in 2022, honored her mother, Christina Boesiger, calling her a role model. Christina is a volleyball coach and has had a major influence on Maisie’s volleyball career. Maise shared a beach vacation photo with Christina and captioned it,

“Thanks for being the best role model, Momma!! Love you always and love our vacays together.”

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@maisieboesigner)

Skyler Pierce, an outside hitter who began her journey with the Huskers in early 2024, penned a beautiful note for her mother, Debe Orosco. In the 2024 season, beach volleyball, she finished with an 18-19 record, 9-4 pairing with Laney Choboy, and 8-5 pairing with Merrit Beason.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my world. I love you, @debe_grace"

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@skypierce21)

Taylor Landfair transferred to Nebraska from the University of Minnesota in January 2024 and played 33 matches in the season. She delivered an impressive performance with 13 kills for the Huskers in the NCAA Regional Finals over Wisconsin. She posted a message for her mother,

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who deserves the world!! I love you so much!!”

Screenshot of Instagram story(image via IG/@taylor_landfair49)

With the spring exhibition concluded, the team is now preparing for the NCAA 2025 season under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Following long-time coach John Cook's retirement, the 40-year-old took over the position.

Nebraska Volleyball finishes spring exhibition with a sweep in both matches

The Nebraska volleyball team concluded its spring season with impressive victories in both matches. In their first match against the Kansas Jayhawks on April 26 in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Centre, the team won in all four sets: 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, and Rebekah Allich each recorded 11 kills, and Harper Murray, Teraya Sigler, and Taylor Landfair chipped in with 10, 6 and 4 kills, respectively.

In their final spring match against South Dakota State at Ord High School, the team again won the match with a four-set victory, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19. Middle Blocker Andi Jackson finished with 11 kills and 10 blocks. Teraya Sigler posted six kills and four digs. Skyler Pierce added six kills and three blocks, and Taylor Landfair with five kills and four blocks. Maisie Boesiger tallied eight digs.

