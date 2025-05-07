Allie Sczech officially signing for Nebraska Volleyball draws reactions from Harper Murray, Andi Jackson & others

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, shared their reaction as the Huskers officially announced Allie Sczech's arrival to the team. Sczech, a former Baylor player, will be joining the team for the 2025 season as an opposite hitter.

Across her stint with Baylor, Sczech has registered impressive numbers, racking 256 and 268 kills in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Texas native has also gained experience playing in the international circuit and has represented the national team at the 2023 Pan American Cup.

Even though Sczech had announced her decision to move to the Cornhuskers, the Nebraska Volleyball's Instagram handle recently announced the official signing of the former Baylor player via their Instagram handle. It stated:

"@allie.sczech is headed to The Good Life! 🙂‍↕️"

Murray reacted to the post with a couple of emojis in the comment section, stating:

"🙌🙌"

"👑👑👑" commented Jackson.

Husker senior Rebekah Allick dropped a 2-word comment and wrote:

"Woop woop!"

Murray, Jackson, and Allick's comments reacting to Sczech's transfer announcement - Source: via @huskervb Instagram)

The 2025 season will be Sczech's fourth year in collegiate volleyball, having started her journey in 2022.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly shares her thoughts on new signing Allie Sczech

Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, has made her feelings known about the program's new signing, Allie Sczech. Under Kelly, the Huskers program has also signed the likes of freshman Kenna Cogill, who will feature in the 2025 roster for the team, along with their recruits such as Teraya Sigler, Campbell Flynn.

In a statement, heaped praises on Sczech's quality as an individual after joining the Huskers program, despite it going through a transition year. The former Louisville head coach also lauded Sczech for her volleyball skills and sheer experience. Kelly said (via Huskers.com):

"Allie is a great person who has been all in on joining our program even through the coaching transition, which says a lot about her character and commitment to becoming a Husker. Allie is a proven and experienced player at this level and has a big left arm. We are very much looking forward to Allie's arrival on campus next month."

The Huskers program has started off quite comfortably in the pre-season spring meets under Dani Busboom Kelly. The team won both their scheduled meets 4-0 against South Dakota State and Kansas.

