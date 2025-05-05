Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray made her feelings known on the difference in training sessions in the spring season under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Huskers' side played its initial volleyball games under Kelly during the spring season against Kansas and South Dakota State.
The Huskers, currently going through a coaching transition from John Cook to Kelly, won both their matches 4-0. Murray had impressive outings in both matches and scored 10 kills against Kansas and 12 kills against South Dakota State. Reflecting on this successful spring season, Murray highlighted the contrasts in the training session atmosphere leading upto these games.
In an interview, Murray said that under Kelly, the training sessions and practice plans have been a bit different, and that the team is adjusting to it as of now. She also expressed her excitement for the start of the regular fall in August and said (via Hail Varsity, 1:30 onwards):
"We worked on a lot this spring per usual, but just with Danny having things be a little bit different. Practice plans were different, the way we run warm-ups and everything is different. So, we're still adjusting but we're super excited for the fall and I'm sure we'll get in a little bit more of a groove when the fall starts in August."
Speaking in the interview, the Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter remarked that the culture in the dressing room is very important, and that they collectively aspire to work towards it.
Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shares her thoughts on the Chicago fan meet
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared her thoughts on her Chicago fan meet that took place last month. The event was held at the Windy City National qualifier in Chicago.
Speaking in an interview, Murray said that the experience was quite special for her, and that she was eager for an opportunity like that. Murray also mentioned that she felt successful after young children came up to her for autographs and enjoyed her presence. She said (via Hail Varsity, 11:15 onwards):
"It was really special. They gave me that opportunity like a month ago and I've looking forward to it ever since. It was just really fun to see all those little girls want to come and be in my presence... it just makes you feel really successful."
In her interview, Harper Murray also thanked Adidas for the opportunity they gave her through the greet and meet event.