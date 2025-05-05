Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray made her feelings known on the difference in training sessions in the spring season under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Huskers' side played its initial volleyball games under Kelly during the spring season against Kansas and South Dakota State.

Ad

The Huskers, currently going through a coaching transition from John Cook to Kelly, won both their matches 4-0. Murray had impressive outings in both matches and scored 10 kills against Kansas and 12 kills against South Dakota State. Reflecting on this successful spring season, Murray highlighted the contrasts in the training session atmosphere leading upto these games.

In an interview, Murray said that under Kelly, the training sessions and practice plans have been a bit different, and that the team is adjusting to it as of now. She also expressed her excitement for the start of the regular fall in August and said (via Hail Varsity, 1:30 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"We worked on a lot this spring per usual, but just with Danny having things be a little bit different. Practice plans were different, the way we run warm-ups and everything is different. So, we're still adjusting but we're super excited for the fall and I'm sure we'll get in a little bit more of a groove when the fall starts in August."

Ad

Ad

Speaking in the interview, the Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter remarked that the culture in the dressing room is very important, and that they collectively aspire to work towards it.

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shares her thoughts on the Chicago fan meet

Harper Murray playing for the Nebraska Volleyball last season (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared her thoughts on her Chicago fan meet that took place last month. The event was held at the Windy City National qualifier in Chicago.

Ad

Speaking in an interview, Murray said that the experience was quite special for her, and that she was eager for an opportunity like that. Murray also mentioned that she felt successful after young children came up to her for autographs and enjoyed her presence. She said (via Hail Varsity, 11:15 onwards):

"It was really special. They gave me that opportunity like a month ago and I've looking forward to it ever since. It was just really fun to see all those little girls want to come and be in my presence... it just makes you feel really successful."

Ad

In her interview, Harper Murray also thanked Adidas for the opportunity they gave her through the greet and meet event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More