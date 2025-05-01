Allie Sczech expresses excitement after official visit to the University of Nebraska

Former Baylor Bears player Allie Sczech expressed her excitement after an official visit to the Nebraska Volleyball program. Sczech announced her transfer to the Huskers program just a few months back, where she will pursue a master's degree in journalism.

Sczech mainly plays as an opposite hitter on the court and is a valuable addition to Dani Busboom Kelly's side, especially with the sheer experience she brings to the table. The Texas native will reportedly join the side after this month, when she will also graduate early from the university.

Schzech shared a few glimpses from her official visit to the University on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the former Bears player can be seen donning Nebraska Volleyball's jersey and is accompanied by his sister, Lillie. She wrote:

"See you soon @huskervb ❤️❤️❤️"

Allie Sczech is coming off an impressive 2024 junior season, where she was named to the All-Big 12 second team. The Texas native had 268 kills and 80 digs in the 110 sets she played across the season.

Allie Sczech opens up about the culture around the Nebraska Volleyball program

Allie Sczech expressed her opinion regarding the volleyball culture around the state of Nebraska and the way the Husker players embrace this support. Notably, the Nebraska Volleyball games are one of the most attended contests in the collegiate circuit, with the 2023 finals between the Huskers and Texas Longhorns attracting over 19,000 fans.

In an interview in February, Sczech shared that the evidence of the strong volleyball is available on social media and the Huskers' press conferences. The soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player also mentioned that she notices how top players speak about this culture's importance in their interviews. She said (via Hail Varsity, 2:55 onwards):

"I mean it's obviously like you see it on social media, you see the press conferences, you see all the things and honestly I remember just like on TikTok during like their senior night week, seeing like all of their press conference videos and like Merritt's (Beason) speech and kind of just everybody like say on it and honestly like it isn't hard to know even from far that the culture is so important there."

During the conversation, Allie Sczech also remarked that the Nebraska fans love the players more, which she noticed during one of her visits.

