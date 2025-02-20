"Much bigger than just a volleyball program"- Former Baylor player Allie Sczech makes her feelings known about Nebraska Volleyball team after transfer

Allie Sczech recently expressed her joy after transferring to Nebraska Volleyball from Baylor. With a year of eligibility remaining, Sczech transferred to Nebraska earlier this year.

The 6-4, All-Big 12 player competed in the last three years at Baylor, where she earned All-Big 12 Second Team in both 2022 and 2024. She also contributed to the American team's gold medal victory at the 2023 Pan American Cup in Nogales, Mexico.

Currently pursuing her master's degree in Professional Journalism, Sczech emphasized Nebraska Volleyball's strong community pride and passion for the sport. She highlighted the program's social media presence. The All-Big 12 opposite hitter also reflected on Nebraska's culture of how the players and coaches are treated.

"You see it on social media, you see the press conferences, you see all the things and honestly I mean I remember just like on TikTok during like their Senior Night Week seeing like all of their press conference videos and like Merritt's speech and kind of everybody's like say on it and honestly like it isn't hard to know like even from the far that the culture is so important there and they're building something so much bigger than just a volleyball program," Sczech said.

She added:

"People are so invested in this sport and it's just like it's honestly incredible, like it's so cool to see that so may people care about volleyball and especially just like the pride at Nebraska, like it's truly one of a kind and I mean I always heard like there's no place like Nebraska but like being in it like there really is no place like Nebraska."

Dani Busboom Kelly steps in the role of head coach at Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly during the Division I Womens Volleyball Championship in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Dani Bushboom Kelly recently stepped up in the role of head coach at the Nebraska Volleyball after leading the Louisville volleyball team for around eight years since 2016. During her campaign at the Louisville volleyball, Bushboom Kelly guided the Cardinals to two national runner-up finishes, three national semifinal appearances, and four ACC Championships.

Bushboom Kelly conveyed her joy following the new appointment at Nebraska Volleyball while paying her gratitude to Cardinals.

"I can’t thank the volleyball staff and support staff enough for believing in us and pushing us to dream bigger. I am grateful to Josh Heird and Amy Calabrese for loving the sport of volleyball and for aligning with our vision for Louisville. And thank you to Card Nation! We could not have done anything without you!”

She also led the Cardinals to their first-ever NCAA Championships match in 2022. This achievement helped her earn the 2022 AVCA Coach of the Year Award.

