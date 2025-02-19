Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes her feelings known on former coach John Cook's role in mental wellbeing journey

Nebraska Cornhuskers' Harper Murray recently appeared at the Kansas City Convention Center. The notable outside hitter shared how former head coach John Cook ensured she participated in every camp, reflecting Cook’s sincerity towards her development.

Ad

The NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of 2024 expressed that she did not want to participate in the camps as she was going through a challenging period. However, AVCA Hall of Famer and former head coach John Cook compelled her to attend all the camps. Harper Murray shared her thoughts with Sarah Lauren via Triple Crown Sports Network.

“Coach forced me to work every single camp from 8 am to 8 pm for the whole month of June and I was really, really mad at him at first because I didn't wanna be there. I didn't wanna be around you guys. Because I didn't want to be judged. Eventually, of course I grew to realise that he was forcing me to be a part of something bigger than myself and having me put my energy, and my effort, and my attention towards other people so I could take it off of myself,” she said [11:10 onwards].

Ad

Trending

The 2023 Ameritas Players Challenge MVP further mentioned that she later realized what the former head coach was trying to do for her growth. During her college career, Murray has amassed prominent accolades, including being named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in 2024 and to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

John Cook reflects on his coaching mantra for Harper Murray

John Cook at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

John Cook is an acclaimed former head coach of Nebraska, who won four NCAA National Championships with the program. In Harper Murray’s career, Cook played a pivotal role and guided her through the program amidst her difficult times. As per the NY Times, Cook reflected on his mentorship relationship with Harper Murray, who had lost her father when she was six years old.

Ad

“It’s unconditional love. That’s really what it is. In this day and age, with this generation, you’ve got to have that if you’re going to coach,” he noted.

Under his tutelage, the Cornhuskers reached eight NCAA Finals and 12 semifinals. In 2008 he was honored with the USA Volleyball All-Time Great Coach Award. The outside hitter, on the other hand, was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and All-Big Ten First Team twice. She was also named to the AVCA All-America Second Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback