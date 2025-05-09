Andi Jackson makes feelings known on playing under new Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly after spring game

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson expressed her feelings for the new Huskers head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. The Huskers started working with Kelly after their longtime coach, John Cook, retired from the program.
Jackson, along with other experienced players such as Harper Murray and Rebekah Allick, spent some time under the new coach during the beach volleyball season, following it up with the spring season, where they faced Kansas and South Dakota State.
Nebraska won both these matches 4-0, with Jackson registering 11 kills in either of the matches. Speaking for the exclusive spring feature of Nebraska ahead of the regular season, Jackson heaped praises on Kelly for the trust she has shown in her players. Jackson said (via Nebraska Volleyball, 0:49 onwards):
"Having a coach like Danny who has just so much confidence in the team and so much trust in her players" (0:49 onwards).
Dani Busboom Kelly came to her former alma mater, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on the back of a impressive coaching stint for the Louisville Cardinals in the 2024 season. The Cardinals ended their season with an overall record of 30-6 and as the runner-up of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships.
Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shares her thoughts on the objectives of the spring season
Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the objectives of her team in the spring season. This came during a press conference held a couple of days after the conclusion of the spring season, where she was asked whether the goals for the spring had been fulfilled.
Replying to this, Kelly answered positively and shared that the team did very well at the scrimmages, and also got habituated a bit with the new coaching style. She said (via Hail Varsity, 1:13 onwards):
"I'd say for sure. We played great in all of our scrimmages. We got to see a lot of payer in different situations. The team I felt like they got adaprted to the practices and the coaching style and our staff you know really found a good rhythm, especially this last week in practices and roles. So, I thought everything that checked all the boxes."
Speaking at the conference, the Nebraska Volleyball coach also remarked that she didn't decide on a proper lineup for the side during this spring season and will be a tough task as the regular season arrives.