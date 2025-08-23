Five things to watch in 2025 NCAA women's volleyball season ft. Nebraska volleyball under new leadership

The NCAA Women's Volleyball season officially kicked off this week, with the AVCA First Serve Showcase that runs from August 22 to 25. Many teams will look to win the national championship this year, ahead of the regular season in December, such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as well as the defending champions, Penn State.

Here are five things to watch out for during this season's NCAA Women's Volleyball season:

Nebraska, Penn State, and more teams set to fight for the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship

Penn State grabbed its eighth national championship in women's volleyball last season and will look to repeat the same this season. However, they will face tough competition from Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Louisville, as they are the top four-ranked teams in the nation. Texas, Stanford, Kentucky, and Wisconsin are all expected to put up a fight in what promises to be an exciting season ahead.

New coaching changes ahead of the NCAA Women's Volleyball season

Ahead of the NCAA season, many teams have overseen coaching changes, such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who appointed Dani Busboom Kelly in January earlier this year after the retirement of John Cook. The Huskers, however, have seemingly adapted to her coaching philosophy very quickly. Dan Meske is the new head coach at Louisville, meanwhile, following Busboom Kelly's departure. Matt Ulmer is also taking over at Kansas after the retirement of Ray Bechard.

Top players returning ahead of NCAA Women's Volleyball season

Nebraska star Bergen Reilly will look to continue her impressive stint at the university after winning the Big Ten Setter of the Year Award for two consecutive years. Gillian Grimes of Penn State is also one to watch out for, after helping her team win the national championship last season. Missouri's Maya Sands and Penn State's Izzy Starck are also looking to add to their impressive performances this season.

A new champion could be crowned this season

Pittsburgh and Louisville, two of the top-ranked teams this season, have never managed to grab the NCAA Women's Volleyball national championship. The two will look to make history this season, alongside Texas A&M and SMU, who are also ranked within the top 10.

Merging of PVF and MLV

The Pro Volleyball Federation and Major League Volleyball have merged, with its season beginning in January of next year. Many collegiate stars, who are graduating after the end of this season, will look to play in the league next year, giving the players a chance to turn professional and play in the biggest women's volleyball league in the nation.

