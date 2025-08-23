"Is Michael Jordan here?"- Nebraska volleyball's ex-coach John Cook makes his feelings on Harper Murray's massive NIL deal with Adidas

The Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas on August 20, 2025. This deal caught the attention of the team's former coach, John Cook, who made his feelings known about this massive deal.Murray is currently competing in the 2025 NCAA volleyball season and was last seen in action during the event's first clash against Pittsburgh on August 22. The Cornhuskers dominated this match, claiming a staunch 25-22, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23 win over their opponents. Murray played one of the significant roles in this match, as she earned a team-high of 15 kills and Andi Jackson became the MVP of the match with 10 kills and eight blocks.Ahead of this showdown, Adidas announced the deal with Murray, and following this, the Love Library of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln lit up with her mural, celebrating the deal. Shortly after this, Cook spoke to Hail Varsity, where he was asked about his thoughts on Murray's new deal. Opening up about the association, he said:&quot;Yeah, it's unbelievable, its awesome. I mean, I was downtown this morning, I see that all over, I saw it on Love Library or up over there and I just feel like, is Michael Jordan here? I mean that's what it feels like. It feels like the NBA's here, so how great is this for women's sports,&quot; said John Cook.He added:&quot;I mean this is, it just continues to go, you know, and I asked the Jamie Gordon, the AVCA president, you know, I had coffee with him this morning and I asked 'what do you think about all this?' He goes like all this started with the stadium match, that set everything off, everybody wants to be a part of volleyball now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook opened up about what would help Harper Murray become unstoppableAhead of the AVCA First Serve on August 22, the former Nebraska volleyball coach, John Cook, sat for a conversation with Jeff Sheldon and Lincoln Arneal, where he reflected on Harper Murray's form and shared advice, opening up about what she needs to do to become a standout this season.Talking about her, he said that she has gotten a lot stronger and making his feelings known on how she has a chance to be great this year, he said: (5:16 onwards)“Harper is maturing physically..She’s gotten a lot stronger. She’s matured now. She’s got a lot of the distractions, I’ll call it interference, out of the way. So for her, I think she can really lock in and has a chance to be great this year. With Merritt [Beason] leaving and Lexi [Rodriguez] leaving, she knows the light’s on her,&quot; said Cook. Commending her confidence, Nebraska volleyball's ex-coach further said that she has the stamina to dominate a whole season, and reflecting on her chances left to win a national championship, he added:“She’s used to that, and now I think she has the confidence and the strength and stamina to go through a whole season…She realizes she’s got two more shots to win a national championship..she realizes she’s running out of chances..I think there’s a sense of urgency for Harper now and a lot of that comes through maturity and growing up.”The Nebraska volleyball team will next be seen competing against Stanford on August 24, 2025, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.