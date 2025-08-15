"It's obviously an adjustment" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray gets real on culture change from coach John Cook to Dani Bushboom Kelly

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently opened up about the cultural change she and the team experienced after coach Dani Bushboom Kelly's joining, following former coach John Cook's retirement. Coach Bushboom Kelly joined the Huskers program on January 29, 2025, succeeding her former coach and mentor Cook.

Before joining the Huskers, she served as the Louisville Cardinals coach since 2017, leading them to two national runner-up finishes and four ACC Championships. She replaced Cook, who coached the Huskers for 25 seasons, developing them into a dominant program. In an interview with Hail Varsity, the program's outside hitter Murray, stated that Bushboom Kelly replacing Cook was expected.

She further stated that the transition between the two coaches was smooth, highlighting that it has been an adjustment to learn Bushboom Kelly's approach to the team.

"I think we all knew going into it this were to ever happen with John, like Danny would be that person. I feel like the volleyball world knew that too. So, it wasn't a shock, but it's been really smooth for us for the most part. But it's obviously an adjustment like figuring out how Danny likes to run team dynamics and culture, but overall it's it's been great."

"The culture and the tradition that John built here over the past 24 - 25 years," Murray added. "I feel like we all trusted him to replace him with someone like Danny and we all trusted that he would put someone in his position to make us successful. And we all knew that Danny would be able to do that."

Coach Cook led the team to four national championships.

Harper Murray opens up on an off-season filled with team-building activities

Harper Murray reflected on the off-season, stating it was focused on building the team's bond following coach John Cook's retirement. In an interview with Randy Silver, she highlighted that while the teammates strengthened their relationship by being away from competition, the game has always been on their minds.

"I think the offseason has been more of focusing on our teammates and our relationship, with John leaving, we've had to focus more on our culture, our team relationships, because that is a huge shift for us and its a learning curve for everybody so, the off season's looked a little bit more like team bonding," Harper Murray said. "Volleyball is of course in the back of our minds, but right now, we're just trying to build relationships and figure out the best ways for us to be successful off the court." (1:00 onwards)

Harper Murray will enter her third year for the Huskers in the upcoming season.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More