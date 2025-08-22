Harper Murray reacts as Adidas honor her with huge gesture in Nebraska after massive NIL deal

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray's picture has been projected on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Love Library to celebrate the outside hitter's signing of an NIL deal with giant brand, Adidas. The news came a day before the Huskers' season opener, where the team will go up against Pittsburgh. Harper Murray has not only been a star on the volleyball court but also gained significant prominence for her efforts beyond it. She enrolled with the Huskers in January 2023 and soon contributed to the Big Ten Championship title win and helped her team to the NCAA finals, where they fell to Texas. Murray earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024 and continued her success in her sophomore year, which saw her post 20 kills, 15 digs, three aces, and a career-high six blocks. Besides volleyball, the outside hitter has been a vocal advocate for mental health and a notable collegiate star on social media. In recent news, Adidas announced that Nebraska Volleyball's Murray signed an NIL deal with the brand. After the news broke, the Love Library of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln lit up with the 20-year-old's mural, celebrating her new deal, as posted by Hail Varsity on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the recent Huskers Alumni match on August 16 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Nebraska Volleyball's junior contributed 12 kills, three assists, five digs, and one block to help the current team defeat the alumni squad 3-1. Harper Murray reminisced about the time she first visited the Nebraska Huskers programHarper Murray at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray attended a Dream Team Camp with the Huskers in eighth grade and was convinced that it was her perfect fit. She has always felt a deep connection with the program and finally committed to it vocally in 2021. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she recalled her first visit with other players like Lexi Rodriguez and Rylee Gray and feeling at home around them. &quot;I don't remember realizing how big Nebraska Volleyball was. Obviously the past few years, volleyball has grown as a whole, but I remember coming here and I came with Ally, Kenna, Lexi, Rylee Gray, and all of them and I remember just loving them to death, like they kind of took me under the wing and I hung out with them the whole camp.&quot;&quot;They were already committed but I remember taking pictures with them, like they were signing balls for other campers that were there and I remember seeing them and being like I wanna play with them. I remember leaving and crying on the plane back to Michigan because I knew I wanted to go there,&quot; she added. Harper Murray was an Avoli ambassador before joining the Adidas family. She often promoted their products on her social media.