  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray expresses disbelief as Love Library celebrates her Adidas NIL signing with special gesture

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray expresses disbelief as Love Library celebrates her Adidas NIL signing with special gesture

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 21, 2025 14:08 GMT
Harper Murray
Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray Source - Getty

Harper Murray has added another milestone to her growing career by signing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas. To mark the occasion, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln lit up the Love Library with a mural display of the Nebraska Volleyball's outside hitter, celebrating her becoming the newest Husker to join the Three-Stripe family.

Ad

Now entering her third season with Nebraska, Murray has already established herself as one of the nation’s top players. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023, earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in both 2023 and 2024.

On Wednesday, August 20, Adidas officially announced the signing, making Murray just the third Nebraska athlete to land an NIL deal with the company. She has joined football quarterback Dylan Raiola, as well as a lineup of elite adidas volleyball athletes that includes her former Husker teammate Lexi Rodriguez and Olympians Kelsey Robinson Cook, Jordyn Poulter, Micha Hancock, and Annie Drews Schumacher.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The university highlighted the partnership by projecting Murray’s image on the Love Library. Murray reacted by sharing the display on her Instagram story, writing:

“Is this real??” @adidas and @adidasvolleyball.
Screenshot of story (IG/@harpermurrayy).
Screenshot of story (IG/@harpermurrayy).

You can watch the video below:

Ad
Ad

In her announcement, Murray expressed excitement about the opportunity to join Adidas, saying that she felt motivated to continue elevating women's volleyball.

“After competing as an adidas athlete these last two years at Nebraska, I’m excited to partner with adidas in a bigger way as we work together to elevate the sport we both love,” Murray said, via Husker Extra.
Ad
“The way they’ve invested in women’s volleyball and women’s sports more broadly makes me proud to join the Three-Stripe family and more motivated than ever to bring a national championship to Lincoln.”

Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team will begin their 2025 season this weekend at the AVCA First Serve Tournament in Lincoln, starting against Pittsburgh.

Nebraska Volleyball makes its season debut in Red-White Scrimmage

2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball’s season preparations began on August 9 with the annual Red-White Scrimmage, where the roster was split into two squads for a practice-style matchup. The teams played four sets, with the Red team emerging victorious, 3–1.

Ad

The program then hosted its Alumni Match, where the current team defeated the alumni squad by the same 3–1 margin.

Nebraska Volleyball is scheduled to play 32 matches in 2025, closing out the regular season on November 29 against Ohio State.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications