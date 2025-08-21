Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray expresses disbelief as Love Library celebrates her Adidas NIL signing with special gesture

Harper Murray has added another milestone to her growing career by signing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas. To mark the occasion, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln lit up the Love Library with a mural display of the Nebraska Volleyball's outside hitter, celebrating her becoming the newest Husker to join the Three-Stripe family.Now entering her third season with Nebraska, Murray has already established herself as one of the nation’s top players. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023, earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in both 2023 and 2024.On Wednesday, August 20, Adidas officially announced the signing, making Murray just the third Nebraska athlete to land an NIL deal with the company. She has joined football quarterback Dylan Raiola, as well as a lineup of elite adidas volleyball athletes that includes her former Husker teammate Lexi Rodriguez and Olympians Kelsey Robinson Cook, Jordyn Poulter, Micha Hancock, and Annie Drews Schumacher.The university highlighted the partnership by projecting Murray’s image on the Love Library. Murray reacted by sharing the display on her Instagram story, writing:“Is this real??” @adidas and @adidasvolleyball.Screenshot of story (IG/@harpermurrayy).You can watch the video below:In her announcement, Murray expressed excitement about the opportunity to join Adidas, saying that she felt motivated to continue elevating women's volleyball.“After competing as an adidas athlete these last two years at Nebraska, I’m excited to partner with adidas in a bigger way as we work together to elevate the sport we both love,” Murray said, via Husker Extra.“The way they’ve invested in women’s volleyball and women’s sports more broadly makes me proud to join the Three-Stripe family and more motivated than ever to bring a national championship to Lincoln.”Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team will begin their 2025 season this weekend at the AVCA First Serve Tournament in Lincoln, starting against Pittsburgh.Nebraska Volleyball makes its season debut in Red-White Scrimmage2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball’s season preparations began on August 9 with the annual Red-White Scrimmage, where the roster was split into two squads for a practice-style matchup. The teams played four sets, with the Red team emerging victorious, 3–1.The program then hosted its Alumni Match, where the current team defeated the alumni squad by the same 3–1 margin.Nebraska Volleyball is scheduled to play 32 matches in 2025, closing out the regular season on November 29 against Ohio State.