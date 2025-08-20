  • home icon
  Harper Murray left out as Nebraska Volleyball announces captains for 2025 season with Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly leading the way

Harper Murray left out as Nebraska Volleyball announces captains for 2025 season with Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly leading the way

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:33 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The Nebraska Volleyball team has announced their captains for the 2025 season, which included Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly. Allick is in her final year representing the Huskers and is a senior on the team. Jackson has been with the team since 2023, and is currently a junior on the team just like Bergen Reilly. The trio will be looking to lead Nebraska to a national championship this season as they begin their campaign at the AVCA First Serve showcase this week.

Rebekah Allick has earned multiple accolades during her time with the Nebraska Volleyball team. Last year, she played in 35 matches and recorded 1.82 kills per set on a career-best .357 hitting percentage, marking an impressive season for her. Andi Jackson meanwhile, was named to the AVCA All-America First Team and the All-Region Team and also made the All-Big Ten First Team. Bergen Reilly is continuing to impress as she was named Big Ten Setter of the Year for the second year in a row.

In a post shared on X, the Nebraska Volleyball team announced that the trio of Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick, and Andi Jackson would be the captains of the team going into the upcoming season. Another one of the team's stars, Harper Murray, was also a leading candidate, however she was not named.

"Introducing your 2025 Husker Volleyball captains 🫡 ↠ @BergenReilly ↠ @rebekahallick5 ↠@aandijackson,"
The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to play their first match of the season on Friday, August 22nd against the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.

Nebraska Volleyball star Rebekah Allick on competition within the team

Allick at the Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - Source: Getty
Nebraska star Rebekah Allick recently made her feelings known on the competition within the team this season. In an interview on Hail Varsity, Allick said: (0:35 onwards):

"Oh, I love it. I would argue that like our six on sixes are harder than some matches and I mean I look forward to it whenever we get to go live. It revs me up and I think it will keep us on our toes as well. For the returners, I think Dani said it really well during Big 10 media day talking about, you know, a lot of our returners are obviously of stature and of talent, but these freshman and newbies are a force to be reckoned with. I mean, I wouldn't be shocked if we have a lot of change ups moving forward."
Rebekah Allick and the Nebraska Volleyball team will also be playing on August 24th, against Stanford as they look to make a strong start under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
