"You want to have urgency to win everything" - Rebekah Allick makes her feelings known on mindset for senior season with Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick recently shed light on her mindset going into her final collegiate season with the team. Allick, a middle blocker for the Huskers, is one of the most senior players on the team and is a crucial player in the centre of the court with Andi Jackson.

Allick has already had a good start to her practice season with the Red-white scrimmages, where she concluded the game with 16 kills to her name. Following this, she also played at the Nebraska alumni game and had three kills in just the two sets she played.

Ahead of the start of the official season, Allick spoke in an interview where she shared that despite having the urgency to win major titles, she is looking to stay in the present moment. Additionally, the Nebraska senior also remarked that she wants to stay focused on volleyball and not get distracted much from the other opportunities, such as NIL. She said (via Hail Varsity, 7:45 onwards):

"It's definitely a mix, it's like, you know you want to have urgency to win everything but in part of savoring all my moments here, I am trying to take it day by day. I've been practicing mindfulness again because I've been so blessed with NIL opportunities and people wanting to work with me and I can get a little distracted sometimes from that and I don't want to lose what's actually important like I love the game of volleyball and I do have urgency but I want to stay in the present."

The Nebraska Volleyball team will begin its 2025 season on Friday, August 22, when they will host Pittsburgh, followed by a game against Stanford on Sunday.

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick speaks up about being a senior on the team

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick outlined her responsibility in the team despite not being the captain of the group. In an interview, just a few weeks ago, Allick said that being one of the elder players on the team, she has the responsibility to keep the culture alive, despite not being the captain.

She said (via Big Ten Volleyball, 8:27 onwards):

"I think, in any community or any group, typically the oldest in the room, do set the tone and like she (Dani Busboom Kelly) talked about, the girls will decide who gets the title for captain, but there is also a responsibility in being a senior and keeping the culture alive."

During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick also revealed that she frequently has intense conversations with her teammates during crunch moments of the game.

