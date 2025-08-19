"I want to kick bu** and take names" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick declares bold goals for NCAA 2025 season

Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick has big aspirations for the upcoming season. As the Huskers prepare for their season opener on Friday, August 22, against No. 3 Pitt in the AVCA First Serve Showcase, Allick discussed the team’s outlook.

The Huskers’ 2025 campaign officially began on August 9 with the annual Red-White scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center’s John Cook Arena. This year’s schedule features 32 matches, concluding with the regular-season finale against Ohio State on November 29.

In an exclusive preseason interview with Hail Varsity, Rebekah Allick outlined her goals viz. winning a national championship, collecting individual honor and the week-to-week grind of competition.

“Yeah, volleyball-wise, I want us to win a national championship. I would love to see a couple All-Americans. That would be so cool. Maybe even ABC Player of the Year, that’d be sick. A conference title, too. Yeah, I just want to kick butt and take names. You know what I mean?

"Like I said before, in the Big Ten, accolades are great, but nothing quite beats the face-to-face fight every Friday and Saturday night. That’s what I’m looking forward to. If the accolades roll in, awesome. But the satisfaction comes from actually beating people, ” Rebekah Allick added.(16:43 onwards)

The Huskers closed the 2024 season with a 33-3 record, advancing to the NCAA semifinals for the second straight year and the seventh time in the past decade. Rebekah Allick played in 35 matches, averaging 1.82 kills per set on a career-best .357 hitting percentage. She also led the team with 1.43 blocks per set, which ranked 14th nationally and third in the Big Ten.

Rebekah Allick on Nebraska Volleyball’s public scrimmage

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The Nebraska volleyball team made its season debut earlier this month with the annual Red-White scrimmage, a practice-style match where the roster splits into two squads and faces off against each other.

The teams played four sets, with the Red squad defeating the White 3-1. The scrimmage was open to the public, drawing a crowd of 8,414 fans. It was also televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+.

In her post-match interview, middle blocker Rebekah Allick reflected on the experience of playing in front of fans so early in the season:

“I think publicity things are very common in our program. You know, we’re kind of used to just being ready for cameras to be present. Like when we see you guys, it’s like, ‘Oh, media’s here.’ And we just kind of go with it. I think it was good. Definitely like a different match compared to what we had in the spring,” Allick said. (2:44 onwards)

Rebekah Allick led the team with 16 kills and five blocks in the win. The program also hosted its alumni match this weekend, with the Huskers defeating the alumni squad 3-1.

