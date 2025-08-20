"Want us to be aggressive" - Coach Dani Busboom Kelly reveals her expectations for Nebraska Volleyball on AVCA First Serve

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has revealed her thoughts on what she expects from the team ahead of their season opening matches against #3 Pitt and #6 Stanford. Kelly will oversee the team as they get ready to kick-start their NCAA season, as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase on August 22 and August 24. The Nebraska Volleyball team last played in their inaugural Alumni match, where the current team defeated the alumni team 3-1.The games against Pitt and Stanford will serve as Dani Busboom Kelly's first official match in charge of the Huskers. Kelly was named head coach of the team back in January, after the retirement of John Cook. Before starting her coaching career, Kelly played for the University of Nebraska, where she helped them win a national championship in 2006.In an interview on the Huskers Radio Network, Kelly made her feelings known on what she expects from her team during the matches this week:&quot;I want us to be really aggressive with everything we do. Serving - has that continued to improve? Attacking - I wanna see us going for it. Really pretty low percentages tipping. I wanna see Bergen run a really good, crisp offense, and Campbell - there's potential we could use both of them this weekend and to really have that change be seamless.&quot;&quot;And to have our tempo and location as good as it can be early in the year. I realize there are gonna be some miscues as we're all learning about each other - we'll eventually evolve, but I want us to play at a level we're at in practice during the matches.&quot;Many stars on the Nebraska Volleyball team are set to feature in the AVCA First Serve Showcase this week, such as Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly.Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly on the hardest position to keep as a starter in her teamBusboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyNebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on what would be the hardest position to keep as a starter in her team this season. In a press conference after the Alumni match, she said: (4:59 onwards)&quot;I would say outside. I think all four of them have a different skill set and have different strengths and weaknesses. And I honestly think we're going to need them all.&quot;The four outside hitters on the roster this year for the Nebraska Volleyball team include Harper Murray, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, and Skyler Pierce.