“Those are the girls that you watch and you look up to” - Andi Jackson describes Nebraska Volleyball alumni match as ‘full circle’ moment

Andi Jackson opened up about how it felt to play against the alumni in the current Nebraska Volleyball team versus former members matchup ahead of the regular season. The current team won the game 3-1, with the alumni side led by Jordan Larson, the team’s former assistant coach.

Jackson was one of the star performers of the match, posting 11 kills with a hitting percentage of 38.9%, in addition to contributing three blocks and three aces.

Following her impressive performance in the alumni match, Andi Jackson was asked how it felt to be playing against the former members. The junior responded to the question, saying (0:11):

“It was so fun. I mean, it felt like just being back with our team last year. We had a lot of returners - Ally [Batenhorst], Lindsay [Krause], and then obviously for me as a middle, we had Callie [Schwarzenbach] there and Lauren [Strivins] there.”

“So, it was really cool to get to play against them. When you’re getting recruited by Nebraska, those are the girls that you watch and look up to, and you honestly learn so much from them. So, getting to have a full-circle moment and play a full match against them was really awesome,” Jackson added.

Notably, some of Jackson’s biggest achievements with the Nebraska Volleyball team include being named to the AVCA All-America First Team in 2024 and the All-Big Ten First Team in 2024.

After the Alumni Match, the Nebraska Volleyball team is next set to play their AVCA First Serve match against Pittsburgh on August 22.

Nebraska Volleyball star Andi Jackson shares how she’s been working on her serve

Nebraska Volleyball star Andi Jackson reflected on how she has been working on her serve, calling it exciting to be in that position as a middle. She shared how she and coach Brennan Hagar put in a lot of effort during the off-season, experimenting with different techniques until they found what feels most consistent for her. In the same interaction with the press, she said (4:33 onwards):

“Yeah, it’s exciting. I think it’s every middle’s goal to serve, so it’s really exciting to be in this position. I’ve worked really hard on it, and this summer I really focused on new techniques. My coach Brennan and I tried a few different things, and I think what I’m doing right now is the most consistent for me. So, I just want to keep working on that and hopefully continue to grow from there.”

In the interaction, Jackson opened up about how she has helped fellow athlete Virginia Adriano adjust to life in the United States. When asked how she has assisted the freshman, she revealed that Virginia is open-minded, adventurous, and enthusiastic, which makes the experience even more fun.

