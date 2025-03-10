Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson turns up glamour in black gown as she receives Colorado Sportswoman of the Year honor 

Nebraska Volleyball junior Andi Jackson turned up glamour as she attended the Colorado Sportswomen of the Year awards night on March 9. Jackson was named the 2024 Colorado Sportswoman of the Year.

Jackson, the middle blocker of the Nebraska Volleyball program, was named to the AVCA All-American First Team in 2024. She capped her sophomore season with 34 matches, recording 134 blocks for an average of 1.18 per set. At the 2024 NCAA semi-finals against the No. 2 Penn State, she scored 19 kills and five blocks.

The Huskers failed to advance to the 2024 NCAA finals but the loss didn't extinguish their hopes. Jackson, Harper Murray, and others recently defeated Ottawa, winning its fifth straight match in beach volleyball. As the season continues, Jackson celebrated a special honor from Sportswomen of Colorado on March 9.

The Nebraska volleyball middle blocker received the Sportswoman of the Year honor for College Volleyball. As the organization held its award ceremony on Sunday, March 9, Jackson attended the event in a black side slit dress.

"what an amazing night!! Thank you @sportswomenofcolorado"

Andi Jackson celebrates her Colorado Sportswoman of the Year honor; Instagram - @andijacksonn

Jackson recently experienced a baseball outing, getting featured on Xavier University athlete, Isac Wachsmann's social media post. The latter posted a picture of the middle blocker junior in baseball gear at the indoor practice area.

Jackson's stint was appreciated by her teammates, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and others.

Andi Jackson weighed in on the responsibilities as a junior at the Nebraska volleyball after seniors Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason turned pro

Andi Jackson playing at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson, who was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in October 2024, couldn't earn the National title with her team and bid farewell to anchors, Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason.

Reflecting on the shift of environment in Nebraska, Jackson said:

"It was already a big shift losing five seniors and Lexi [Rodriguez], and Merritt [Beason] as our captains and they worked really really hard to build and uphold our culture and that's obviously something I've already touched on," Jackson said at a post-match press conference.

She added:

"It's something that we really really focus on here at Nebraska. We knew we were going to have a bigger role on this team now and we weren't going to be sophomores anymore. We are upperclassmen and the freshmen are going to be looking to us to uphold that culture."

Jackson was named to the AVCA All-Regional Team for two consecutive seasons, 2023 and 2024. She also made the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team in 2024.

