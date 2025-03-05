Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reacts to Harper Murray's unique celebration during beach volleyball clash vs Ottawa

Nebraska volleyball junior Andi Jackson reacted to Harper Murray dabbing to celebrate the Huskers' win against Ottawa. Murray and Jackson were part of the team that locked horns with Penn State in the semi-final at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Harper Murray, the standout outside hitter, will play as a junior in the upcoming NCAA season. She was integral to her team's win against the Wisconsin Badgers in the regional final, scoring 12 digs, four blocks, and 10 kills. She was named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player. After that, she was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team after recording a career-high six blocks, three aces, 20 kills, and 15 digs in the NCAA semi-finals against Penn State.

Although she and her team ended the National title bid, they returned to the court with a victory in a Beach Volleyball session against Ottawa. At the Alloy Strength Complex on Tuesday, March 4, Nebraska won its fifth consecutive match 5-0. In an Instagram post by Hail Varsity, Murray and her teammate Andi Jackson were seen in action on the court, and the former celebrated the score with an iconic dab.

"Are we bringing dabbing back in 2025? @harpermurrayy," the caption read.

Jackson delightfully commented:

"OH MY GOSH @harpermurrayy HAHAHA"

Andi Jackson reacts to Harper Murray's celebration; Instagram - @hailvarsity

Murray was named to the Academic All-Big Ten for beach volleyball in 2024. She posted an overall 18-9 record and amassed the highest individual single-season win in Nebraska history.

Harper Murray weighed in on the difficulty of managing her volleyball career and academics

Murray looks on during the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Murray is majoring in sports media and communication besides making waves on the volleyball court and handling business prospects. In a recent interview, she talked about the difficulty of managing academics amid the hectic schedule and how frustrating it gets when things go out of hand.

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me," she said (via Huurdat Sports, 12:41 onwards).

Harper Murray was selected to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team for the second consecutive time in 2024.

