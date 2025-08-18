"I didn't know about Nebraska, how big this was" - Freshman Virginia Adriano gets honest on her first impressions of Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Virginia Adriano shared her honest thoughts regarding the impression of the program before her commitment. Adriano, a Turin native, played in Serie A1 before joining the Huskers for her collegiate stint.

Adriano played at the recently concluded Alumni game on Saturday, August 16, and registered six kills in the game. Her performance at the Red White scrimmages was also quite impressive, where she had 11 kills to her name.

Speaking at the press conference after the alumni game, Adriano spoke about her views of Nebraska Volleyball before joining it. The Nebraska opposite hitter shared that she didn't have an idea about the enormity of the team before joining it, despite having heard of the historic Memorial Stadium game. Additionally, she also mentioned that the vibes around the team were good. She said, via Hail Varsity:

"I didn't know a lot, at first. I heard when it happened, I heard about the memorial stadium match and I didn't know about Nebraska, how big this was, the fans and everything. When I realized it was the team that played the game, it was kind of crazy and yeah the vibes are really good. I mean, I played against in front of a lot of people, not this many, but yeah it's good."

The memorial game that Virginia Adriano referred to during her interview was played in 2023. More than 90,000 people turned up at Memorial Stadium for the game between Nebraska and Omaha. The Huskers won the match convincingly 3-0.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly speaks up on Virginia Adriano's time on the team so far

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about Virginia Adriano's time with the team so far. Notably, Adriano brings a lot to the table for Kelly, including national team experience. The Turin native was part of the Italy U21 at the European and World Championships.

Kelly shared that Adriano was adjusting quite well to the team and also expressed her happiness after her performance in the alumni game, where she countered players other than her teammates. Kelly said, via Hail Varsity:

"We've been telling her, you're going to feel a lot different playing against another opponent than ourselves. I was happy that she got to feel that tonight and had so much success. She continues to get more and more comfortable."

During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly also remarked that Virginia Adriano was adjusting well to accepting her mistakes, which will help her immensely in the future.

