"Got a bit teary-eyed" - Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly shares emotional reaction to Alumni coming back for match

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her emotions on watching the former players play at the Alumni game on Saturday. The alumni side was defeated in the game by the current Huskers team by a margin of 3-1.

The game was part of the pre-season matches for the Huskers before the start of the regular season on August 22, but it also had an emotional quotient to it. Several alumni, such as Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins, Ally Batenhorst, and Kelly Natter, graced the Bob Devaney Center to play the game as more than 8000 people cheered for them.

Speaking in an interview after the game, head coach Kelly revealed that she was very emotional as well to watch the former players play during the match. Additionally, Kelly also remarked that among these alumni, she has worked with some of them during her tenure as the assistant coach of the side in the past. Kelly said (via Hail Varsity, 1:22 onwards):

"It was great. I got a little bit teary-eyed, just seeing those alumnis come back and I know they were excited to get the standing ovations and you get that feeling back and some of them haven't played in years. So that was really fun to see them out here and some of them I recruited really hard and didn't get to finish out their careers as their assistant. So, it was just great to connect with them again."

Several players from the current Nebraska Volleyball team, such as Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and Andi Jackson, were the star performers of the game in their victory against the former players.

Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson shared the chatter between the players and assistant coach Kelly Netter during the alumni game

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson shed light on the chatter between the players and assistant coach Kelly Netter during the alumni game. Netter was also part of the alumni game and registered over 40 assists during the match

In a press conference after the match, Jackson shared that Netter, despite being on the opposition side, came and appreciated the players for their good performances. She said (via Hail Varsity, 4:00 onwards):

"I mean it was just funny banter back and forth and you guys saw Kelly, if we do something good, she would come and give a high five across the net because she's still our coach at the end of the day."

During the conversation, Jackson also remarked that these alumni players were the ones whom she had looked up to while deciding to join the Nebraska Volleyball program.

