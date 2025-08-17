"We got tested and felt some pressure" - Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly credits Alumni match for season readiness

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known on her team's pre-season Alumni match. The match involved members of the current Nebraska team facing off against former Nebraska players such as Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins and Ally Batenhorst. The current team managed to defeat the Alumni 3-1 (25-21, 25-14, 17-25, 25-22) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday (August 16).

Busboom Kelly played collegiate volleyball for the University of Nebraska before starting her coaching career, where she helped them win the national championship in 2006. She would go on to become an assistant coach at Tennessee, before becoming the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals women's volleyball team where she earned multiple coaching honors. Busboom Kelly was named the head coach of Nebraska this year after the retirement of John Cook.

In a press conference following her team's victory in the Alumni match, Busboom Kelly had this to say on their performance (0:10 onwards):

"The Alum, you know, they were excited to play. They played great and then we got tested and kind of felt some pressure which was amazing going into next week. And we got to see a lot of different players too, you know, step up in that pressure. I think it really helped us figure out who we're going to start and what realistic changes we can make. And I think it made me a lot more comfortable going into next weekend. So, thank you. Big thank you to the alums for showing up and playing great."

Dani Busboom Kelly played as a setter and a libero during her playing career with the Nebraska Volleyball team. She will oversee the current team's opening day of the season at the AVCA First Serve next weekend.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson makes feelings known on playing in Alumni match

Andi Jackson at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball star Andi Jackson made her feelings known on playing against the Alumni team on Saturday night. In a press conference post the match, she said (0:10 onwards):

"It was so fun. I mean, it felt like just being back with our team last year, you know, we had a lot of returners, Alli, Lindsay, Ila, and then obviously for me as a middle, we had Callie there and Lauren there. So, it was really cool to get to play against them."

Andi Jackson had 11 kills on .389 hitting with three blocks and three aces to lead the Big Red, recording an impressive all-round performance for the Nebraska Volleyball team.

