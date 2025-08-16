"I remember leaving and crying" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up on her first visit to program ahead of Alumni match

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently reflected on her first visit to the program ahead of the alumni match. The Huskers will compete in the Alumni match on August 16, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Murray joined the Huskers program in 2023 as a freshman after signing with the program as the No. 1 recruit in the class. She made her first visit to the Huskers' Nation in eighth grade with a few other players, including Lexi Rodriguez and Rylee Gray, who had already signed with the program. Reminiscing about the moment, she stated that although she wasn't aware of how big the program really was then, she was sure she wanted to join the Cornhuskers. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she remembered spending time with the other committed players and feeling included being around them. The visit made the program's outside hitter emotional, who couldn't control herself on her way back. &quot;I don't remember realizing how big Nebraska Volleyball was. Obviously the past few years, volleyball has grown as a whole, but I remember coming here and I came with Ally, Kenna, Lexi, Rylee Gray, and all of them and I remember just loving them to death, like they kind of took me under the wing and I hung out with them the whole camp, they were already committed but I remember taking pictures with them, like they were signing balls for other campers that were there and I remember seeing them and being like I wanna play with them.&quot;&quot;I remember leaving and crying on the plane back to Michigan because I knew I wanted to go there,&quot; Murray added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper Murray further added that although she visited multiple programs, deep down she knew she wanted to go to Nebraska. Harper Murray opens up on competing for the Nebraska Volleyball team as a juniorHarper Murray recently opened up about entering the junior year, stating she now feels old compared to the program's freshmen. She shared her opinion that she no longer feels there would be any changes in her game, so she has now diverted her focus to improving her mental strength and becoming a better leader. &quot;I feel so old,&quot; she said. &quot;When we practice, some of the freshmen will stay and get extra reps and I’m like, that’s such a freshman thing because I feel like I’m kind of at the age where I might not get any better as a volleyball player.&quot;&quot;It’s more about how I can strengthen my mental game and [be a] leader and be more consistent and [be] smarter,&quot; Murray added. (via hurrdatsports.com)In her Sophomore year, Harper Murray earned her second career All-America honor.